For Sale full Commercial Tower in Al Nahda area of Sharjah 50million nego

تفاصيل الإعلان
For Sale full Commercial Tower in Al Nahda area of Sharjah: - *Suitable for a hospital or administrative offices or your business center. In the Nahda area of The Emirate of Sharjah is only five minutes away from Dubai International Airport Entrances and exits to Dubai and downtown Sharjah are very easy Consists of 14 typical floors 70 units two rooms, hall, kitchen and three bathroo
الإسم: ALJADWAL
التليفون: 0524297621

العنوان: For Sale full Commercial Tower in Al Nahda area of Sharjah 50million negotiable- Al Nahda
الشارقة -

الإمارات
السعر: 50,000,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 8/7/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2062486
