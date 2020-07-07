For Sale full Commercial Tower in Al Nahda area of Sharjah 50million nego

(للبيع)
|For Sale full Commercial Tower in Al Nahda area of Sharjah: - *Suitable for a hospital or administrative offices or your business center. In the Nahda area of The Emirate of Sharjah is only five minutes away from Dubai International Airport Entrances and exits to Dubai and downtown Sharjah are very easy Consists of 14 typical floors 70 units two rooms, hall, kitchen and three bathroo
|ALJADWAL
|0524297621
|For Sale full Commercial Tower in Al Nahda area of Sharjah 50million negotiable- Al Nahda
الشارقة - الإمارات
|50,000,000 درهم
|8/7/2020
|2062486
