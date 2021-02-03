Fireproofing contractors UAE, Modern Touches

(للبيع)
|Modern Touches Fire Resistant & Retardant Materials Trading (MTFRT) and Modern Touches Clearning Est. was established a decade ago to provide exceptional professional cleaning, protection, fire proofing services in the U.A.E. and Lebanon. We are an experienced and qualified organization that provides protective solutions for our esteemed client's treasured belongings. Over the years, our company has assisted corporates, clubs, hotels, conference halls, villas, clinics, hospitals, large buildings
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|Modern
|التليفون:
|5055555555
فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
|العنوان:
|Fireproofing spray companies DUBAi- dubai
Dubai - الصحراء الغربية
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|5,000 يورو
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|3/2/2021
|رقم الإعلان:
|2082570
لا توجد إعلانات تحت هذا القسم، بإمكانك تصفح آخر الإعلانات المضافة حديثاً أو الذهاب إلى الصفحة الرئيسية