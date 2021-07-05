English Teacher - مدرسة لغة انجليزية

(للبيع)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

مصر (القاهرة) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: English Teacher - مدرسة لغة انجليزية - في القاهرة مصر

إضغط على الصورة لتكبيرها

الترجمة بالعربي في الاسفل ‎‏WhatsApp or Calls : + 201027155089 ‎‏Started four years ago as an ESL (English as a Second Language) instructor, taught too many students globally, online and offline, real interaction and fun is the key, if you love what you study, you’ll never stop doing it! And that's how I do it. We have been taught the wrong way in schools, that's why the majority hate English. Educational activities are the answer, you get to discover your language with my help. And we Can do ma
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: Samar Mohammed
التليفون: 01027155089

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: heliopolis- cairo
القاهرة -

مصر
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 5 جنيه
تاريخ الإعلان: 7/7/2021
رقم الإعلان: 2099104
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

المزيد من الإعلانات تحت قسم:

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: #تاشيرات مدرسين حره - في القاهرة مصر

#تاشيرات مدرسين حره

(فرصة عمل)

- في القاهرة مصر

متاح #تأشيرات حرة للسعودية #للمدرسين جميع التخصصات يرجى التواصل للاستفسار علي الواتس او فون ☎&.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر

اتصل

5/7/2021
صورة الاعلان: مدرس محاسبة فى القاهرة الجديدة الشروق التجمع الرحاب مدينتى - في القاهرة مصر

مدرس محاسبة فى القاهرة الجديدة الشروق التجمع الرحاب مدينتى

(طلب عمل)

- في القاهرة مصر

مدرس محاسبة مالية فى القاهرة الجديدة الشروق التجمع الرحاب مدينتى العبور بدر مدرس محاسبة تكاليف فى ال.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر

1 جنيه

20/4/2021
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
    إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

    هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager