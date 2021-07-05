English Teacher - مدرسة لغة انجليزية

الترجمة بالعربي في الاسفل ‎‏WhatsApp or Calls : + 201027155089 ‎‏Started four years ago as an ESL (English as a Second Language) instructor, taught too many students globally, online and offline, real interaction and fun is the key, if you love what you study, you’ll never stop doing it! And that's how I do it. We have been taught the wrong way in schools, that's why the majority hate English. Educational activities are the answer, you get to discover your language with my help. And we Can do ma