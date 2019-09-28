(للبيع)
|Raya Company for Dates Industry, is the Egyptian leader and largest company specialized in the field of growing, producing, processing, packing and exporting the Egyptian dates . In raya company , Dates Factory offer a range of varieties and customized products for our clients: Whole Dates in Dates Factory •Fresh dates varieties: Zaghlool, Amhat, Samani, Barhy… etc •Rotab •Semi dry (Unpitted- pitted) varieties: Saidi / Siwi , Malakaby, Madjool, Barhy, khudry, freihy, Gagaa •Dry vari
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|AYAA RAYA
|التليفون:
|01152071362
فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
|العنوان:
|شبرا- القاهرة
القاهرة - مصر
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|اتصل
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|22/12/2019
|رقم الإعلان:
|2045972
75 جنيه