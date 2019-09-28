Dates factory

(للبيع)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

مصر (القاهرة) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
Raya Company for Dates Industry, is the Egyptian leader and largest company specialized in the field of growing, producing, processing, packing and exporting the Egyptian dates . In raya company , Dates Factory offer a range of varieties and customized products for our clients: Whole Dates in Dates Factory •Fresh dates varieties: Zaghlool, Amhat, Samani, Barhy… etc •Rotab •Semi dry (Unpitted- pitted) varieties: Saidi / Siwi , Malakaby, Madjool, Barhy, khudry, freihy, Gagaa •Dry vari
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: AYAA RAYA
التليفون: 01152071362

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: شبرا- القاهرة
القاهرة -

مصر
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 22/12/2019
رقم الإعلان: 2045972
data-full-width-responsive="true"
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

المزيد من الإعلانات تحت قسم:

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: الفليفر والتوبينج - في القاهرة مصر

الفليفر والتوبينج

(للبيع)

- في القاهرة مصر

للمطاعم والكافيهات والفنادق ومحلات الحلواني ومحلات الايس كريم ومحلات القهوة. والكافتريات والمدارس ال.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

75 جنيه

28/9/2019
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
    إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

    هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager