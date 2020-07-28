Customer Service

(فرصة عمل)
|Job brief We are looking for an Asian customer-oriented service representative. Proven customer support experience or experience as a Client Service Representative Track record of over-achieving quota Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening Customer orientation and ability to adapt/respond to different types of characters Excellent communication and presentation skills Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively Contact/050_1815984/050_2808264/
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|Sanju
|التليفون:
|0561401346
فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
|العنوان:
|- المرقبات
دبي - الإمارات
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|2,500 درهم
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|28/7/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2064000
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
45,000 درهم
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
880,000 درهم
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل