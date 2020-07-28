Customer Service

تفاصيل الإعلان
Job brief We are looking for an Asian customer-oriented service representative. Proven customer support experience or experience as a Client Service Representative Track record of over-achieving quota Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening Customer orientation and ability to adapt/respond to different types of characters Excellent communication and presentation skills Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively Contact/050_1815984/050_2808264/
الإسم: Sanju
التليفون: 0561401346

العنوان: - المرقبات
دبي -

الإمارات
السعر: 2,500 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 28/7/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2064000
