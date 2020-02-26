Concrete block factory SUMAB R 400 Sweden

Sumab r 400 block machine is the most advanced machine on the market! Outperforming your competitors is not a question! It is a fact! This machine will make your business profitable like never before! Production capacity in 8h / 100%: hollow block: 6,912 pieces (20x20x40 cm) paving stone: 550-640 m2 (10x20x6 cm) scandinavian quality and good price!
الإسم: Scandinavian & UK Machines
التليفون: +46703925753

العنوان: - Malmö
Skane Lan -

السويد
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 26/2/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2054198
