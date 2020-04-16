Best Telemedicine App development Company in Egypt | SISGAIN

(للبيع)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

مصر (الجيزة) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
Today, Telemedicine is the core methodology of telecare delivery in the healthcare industry. SISGAIN is proven a remarkable telemedicine apps development company for telemedicine software development services and providing all the required resources effectively fulfilled with affordable telecare. We deliver custom HIPAA- compliant telemedicine application development solutions for healthcare startups, hospitals & healthcare networks, and primary-care clinics.
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: susain khan
التليفون: 18444455767

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: - Cairo
الجيزة -

مصر
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 2,999 دولار
تاريخ الإعلان: 16/4/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2058088
data-full-width-responsive="true"
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

اعلانات جديدة

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: شقة للبيع من المالك مباشرة بالمقطم اسكان الشباب

شقة للبيع من المالك مباشرة بالمقطم اسكان الشباب

(للبيع)

شقة. سوبر لوكس. 70متر تشطيب حديث عددات ثلاثة+عقد تمليك+ايصالات الغازوالكهرباء والماء ناصيتين السعر.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

320,000 جنيه

16/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: اسكن في العاصمة بالقرب من ديزني لاند وفرح اولادك

اسكن في العاصمة بالقرب من ديزني لاند وفرح اولادك

(للبيع)

اسكن في العاصمة الادارية الجديدة بالقرب من ديزني لاند وفرح اولادك وبجانب حي السفارات مباشرة وشقتك جم.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

197,000 جنيه

16/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: شقة للبيع في كمبوند zavani بالعاصمة الجديدة

شقة للبيع في كمبوند zavani بالعاصمة الجديدة

(للتقسيط)

شقة للبيع في كمبوند zavani بالعاصمة الادارية الجديدة بمقدم بسيط وبدون فوائد وبالتقسيط المريح ومساحته.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

203,000 جنيه

16/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: شقة للبيع بview روعة فى العاصمة الادارية

شقة للبيع بview روعة فى العاصمة الادارية

(للبيع)

بview روعة امتلك شقتك فى العاصمة الادارية قريب من حى السفارات ومسجد الفتاح العليم وفندق الماسة باجمل.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

200,000 جنيه

16/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: شقتك فى العاصمة الادارية قريب من البحيرات الصناعية

شقتك فى العاصمة الادارية قريب من البحيرات الصناعية

(للتقسيط)

قريب من البحيرات الصناعية امتلك شقتك فى العاصمة الادارية 195 م (3 غرف نوم +ريسبشن +مطبخ +2 حمام ) ع .
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

205,000 جنيه

16/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: امتلك شقة قريب من ارض المعارض فى العاصمة الادارية

امتلك شقة قريب من ارض المعارض فى العاصمة الادارية

(للتقسيط)

امتلك شقتك قريب من ارض المعارض فى العاصمة الادارية وخليك قريب من كل الخدمات كافيهات ومطاعم ومولات تج.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

260,000 جنيه

16/4/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
صورة الاعلان: اسكن واستثمر فى العاصمة الادارية باقل سعر للمتر

اسكن واستثمر فى العاصمة الادارية باقل سعر للمتر

(للبيع)

باقل سعر للمتر امتلك شقتك فى العاصمة الادارية قريب من حى السفارات وفندق الماسة وارض المعارض شقتك 180.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

276,000 جنيه

16/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: قسط وانت مرتاح وامتلك شقتك فى Town Gate

قسط وانت مرتاح وامتلك شقتك فى Town Gate

(للبيع)

وانت مرتاح هتقسط وتمتلك شقتك فى Town Gate قريب من طريق السخنة وحمامات السباحة ونادى رياضى ومسجد الفت.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

226,000 جنيه

16/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: الحق عرض شهر ابريل والخصم الكبير في العاصمة الادارية

الحق عرض شهر ابريل والخصم الكبير في العاصمة الادارية

(للتقسيط)

في العاصمة الادارية الجديدة الحق عرض شهر ابريل والخصم الكبير علي شقتك في اجمل كمبوند green avenue وا.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

453,000 جنيه

16/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: عايز شقة وتقسط براحتك علي 6 سنين تعالي العاصمة الجديدة

عايز شقة وتقسط براحتك علي 6 سنين تعالي العاصمة الجديدة

(للبيع)

عايز شقة بالتقسيط المريح علي 6 سنين تعالي العاصمة الادارية الجديدة في كمبوند green avenue بأقل مقدم .
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

262,000 جنيه

16/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: مكتب للبيع بالعاصمة الجديدة بالتقسيط المريح وبدون مقدم

مكتب للبيع بالعاصمة الجديدة بالتقسيط المريح وبدون مقدم

(للبيع)

مكتب بالعاصمة الادارية الجديدة بالتقسيط المريح وبدون فوائد وبدون مقدم وامام وزارة المالية مباشرة وبج.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

240,000 جنيه

16/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: فوراً مطلوب لكبرى الشركات القابضه بمجال التعدين والطاقة الشمسية والنسيج

فوراً مطلوب لكبرى الشركات القابضه بمجال التعدين والطاقة الشمسية والنسيج

(للشراء (مطلوب))

فوراً مطلوب لكبرى الشركات القابضه بمجال التعدين والطاقة الشمسية والنسيج والرى لفروعها بمصر والسعودية.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

16/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: مطلوب فورا لمجموعه شركات بمصر والسعودية تعمل فى المجال الهندسى والمصاعد

مطلوب فورا لمجموعه شركات بمصر والسعودية تعمل فى المجال الهندسى والمصاعد

(مطلوب)

مطلوب فورا لمجموعه شركات بمصر والسعودية تعمل فى المجال الهندسى والمصاعد و تصنيع الاثاث لفروعها بمصر .
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر

1 ريال

16/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: عيش فى السخنة واستمتع بكل خدماتك اللى ملهاش مثيل

عيش فى السخنة واستمتع بكل خدماتك اللى ملهاش مثيل

(للبيع)

استمتع بكل خدماتك اللى ملهاش مثيل وامتلك شاليه 90 م تشطيب سوبر لوكس (2 غرفة نوم +ريسبشن +مطبخ امريكا.
العنوان:

السويس - مصر
القسم: 

142,000 جنيه

16/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: شاليه للبيع قريب من مطاعم فى السخنة

شاليه للبيع قريب من مطاعم فى السخنة

(للتقسيط)

قريب من مطاعم وكافيهات واكوا بارك امتلك شاليهك فى السخنة تشطيب سوبر لوكس 115 م بروف (2 غرف نوم +ريسب.
العنوان:

السويس - مصر
القسم: 

163,000 جنيه

16/4/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
    إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

    هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager