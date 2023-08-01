Al Mateen Scaffolding Industries LLC

Ad Information
Al Mateen Scaffolding Industries LLC - in Sharjah United Arab Emirates

AMS Scaffolding – A leading scaffolding supplier in Dubai, UAE Welcome to Al Mateen Scaffolding Industries, an established provider of smart scaffolding solutions and systems. What's app no: +9716921735
Contact Name: Al Mateen Scaffolding Industries LLC
Telephone: +971 6 5432704

Location: 82826- Sharjah
Sharjah -

United Arab Emirates
Price: Call
Posting Date: 5/8/2023
Ad Number: 2240002
