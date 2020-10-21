Air Duct Cleaning Equipment For Sale - Air-Care Middle East

(للبيع)
|customers develop a successful and profitable service business supporting their needs with quality equipment at a fair price, supply them with knowledge about the indoor air quality industry and offer them continuous support in a long-term relationship. Air Care proceeded to design and assembling air duct cleaning equipment that was portable, powerful, electric, and affordable equipment that could be utilized to productively to clean air systems.
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|Air Care Middle East
|التليفون:
|056 3966 885
|العنوان:
|Air Duct Cleaning Equipment Middle East- IBN Battuta Gate
دبي - الإمارات
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|اتصل
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|22/10/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2070172
