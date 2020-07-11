A spacious Villa for Sale 2 floors 4BR ,10000 sq.ft, in Al Barashi, Sharjah

Call Abu Maoz: 0524297621 A spacious Villa for Sale 2 floors 4BR ,10000 sq.ft, in Al Barashi, Sharjah. villa consist of: Two floors, 4 bed rooms master 7 bath rooms big hall, majlis big kitchen, garden, attachments for drivers. maid room, The first floor has 4 rooms and a hall Ground floor, master room, hall, and kitchen The appendix contains a maids room, drivers and a large kitchen Building age from 2014 Area : 10000 sq.ft price: 2200000
الإسم: Aljadwal
التليفون: 0524297621

العنوان: A spacious Villa for Sale 2 floors 4BR ,10000 sq.ft, in Al Barashi, Sharjah- barashi
الشارقة -

الإمارات
السعر: 2,200,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 11/7/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2062664
