A men's clothing brand exhibition in Qatar # Doha is looking for an exper

#Jobs_Qatar * A men's clothing brand exhibition in Qatar # Doha is looking for an experienced salesperson to take sizes with the following title: ** Experienced sales employee in taking measurements. (males only) Job Description: - Proven work experience in commercial sales for at least three years -Experience in taking measurements -Ready-to-wear experience - Developing relationships with clients -Tact in dealing and style -Understand the retail process Leadership skills -Communication and Con
الإسم: ‪alasmar job‬‏
التليفون: 212707020119

العنوان: القنيطره- المغرب
الدوحة -

قطر
السعر: 14,000 ريال
تاريخ الإعلان: 7/6/2021
رقم الإعلان: 2096284
