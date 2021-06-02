A men's clothing brand exhibition in Qatar # Doha is looking for an exper

(فرصة عمل)
|#Jobs_Qatar * A men's clothing brand exhibition in Qatar # Doha is looking for an experienced salesperson to take sizes with the following title: ** Experienced sales employee in taking measurements. (males only) Job Description: - Proven work experience in commercial sales for at least three years -Experience in taking measurements -Ready-to-wear experience - Developing relationships with clients -Tact in dealing and style -Understand the retail process Leadership skills -Communication and Con
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|alasmar job
|التليفون:
|212707020119
فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
|العنوان:
|القنيطره- المغرب
الدوحة - قطر
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|14,000 ريال
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|7/6/2021
|رقم الإعلان:
|2096284
14,000 ريال
14,000 ريال
14,000 ريال
1 ريال
1 ريال
1 درهم
1 درهم
1 ريال
1 ريال
1 ريال
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل