A male employees is required to work in a company in the Kingdom of the Sa

#jobs_in_Saudi_Arabia A male employees is required to work in a company in the Kingdom of the Saudi Arabia with the following title: - Project manager. *Job Requirements: • Bachelor of Civil Engineer. • The candidate must have worked in very preferred mega projects, especially luxury and 5-star hotels projects. • There are no nationality restrictions. • Minimum experience: 10 years. ******** Two-year renewable contract Salaries range from 35,000 to 50,000 Saudi riyals. Housing and connectors a
الإسم: ‪alasmar job‬‏
التليفون: 212707020119

العنوان: القنيطره- المغرب
الرياض -

السعودية
السعر: 14,000 ريال
تاريخ الإعلان: 23/8/2021
رقم الإعلان: 2103259
