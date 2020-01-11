(فرصة عمل)
|A leading company seeking to hire new candidates to Emirates office Secretary / office manger Requirements: - Female only - Excellent English - 2 : 4 year experience - 30 years maximum - Preferable law degree Please send your English CV (word) with recent photo to: uae@ejadahr.com CVs without photo or without Secretary experience, will not accept
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|شركه اجاده للتوظيف
|التليفون:
|01068885929
|العنوان:
|3 شارع الموسيقار علي اسماعيل بجوار مستشفي 6 اكتوبر الدقي- الدقي
الجيزة - مصر
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|اتصل
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|12/1/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2048681
2,000 ريال
