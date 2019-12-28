A leading company seeking to hire new candidates to Emirates office

A leading company seeking to hire new candidates to Emirates office Secretary Requirements: - Female only - Excellent English - 2 : 4 year experience - 30 years maximum - Preferable law degree Please send your English CV (word) with recent photo to: uae@ejadahr.com CVs without photo or without Secretary experience, will not accept
الإسم: شركه اجاده للتوظيف
التليفون: 01068885929

العنوان: 3 شارع الموسيقار علي اسماعيل بجوار مستشفي 6 اكتوبر الدقي- الدقي
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 8/1/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2048096
