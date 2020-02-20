8 DAYS 7 NIGHTS CAIRO, ASWAN, LUXOR “CRUISE” Only 645 U.S.D

تفاصيل الإعلان
Travel to Egypt with the cheapest prices and the best services. Overview: GTS offers for you the best holiday package of 8 days & 7 nights to Egypt includes (Cairo, Aswan & Luxor) with all 5 stars hotel’s accommodations, airport pick up & drop off, and 5 stars Nile Cruise from Aswan to Luxor. 
gts travel
التليفون: 01225116669

cairo- cairo
القاهرة -

مصر
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 645 دولار
تاريخ الإعلان: 24/2/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2054018
صورة الاعلان: اسعار رحلات الحج الاقتصادى 2020 - في القاهرة مصر

اسعار رحلات الحج الاقتصادى 2020

(فرص)

- في القاهرة مصر

مستوى 5 نجوم 125 الف جنية مستوى 4 نجوم 94 الف جنية مستوى بري 58 الف جنية مستوى اقتصادي 55 الف جنية ا.
القاهرة - مصر
55,000 جنيه

20/2/2020
صورة الاعلان: فندق تروبيتل سهل حشيش - في القاهرة مصر

فندق تروبيتل سهل حشيش

(فرص)

- في القاهرة مصر

#مكسيم_تورز #سهل_حشيش #تروبيتل_سهل_حشيش * العرض سار ي خلال الفتره من 1 مارس الي 31 مارس 2020 سعر ا.
القاهرة - مصر
3,375 جنيه

19/2/2020
صورة الاعلان: بورتو السخنه - في القاهرة مصر

بورتو السخنه

(فرص)

- في القاهرة مصر

#مكسيم_تورز #العين_السخنه #بورتو_السخنه العرض ساري خلال شهر فبراير 2020 سعر الفرد في الغرفه المزدو.
القاهرة - مصر
1,875 جنيه

18/2/2020
صورة الاعلان: فندق سوليمار نعمه باي - في القاهرة مصر

فندق سوليمار نعمه باي

(فرص)

- في القاهرة مصر

#مكسيم_تورز #شرم_الشيخ #سوليمار_نعمه_باي * العرض سار ي خلال الفتره من 8 مارس الي 16 ابريل سعر الفر.
القاهرة - مصر
2,000 جنيه

17/2/2020
صورة الاعلان: تأشيرة_روسيا - في القاهرة مصر

تأشيرة_روسيا

(فرص)

- في القاهرة مصر

تأشيرة روسيا تأشيرة روسيا ايا كان وظيفتك او مؤهلك فى جواز السفر دلوقتى هتقدر تطلع تأشيرة روسيا معانا.
القاهرة - مصر
اتصل

13/2/2020
صورة الاعلان: فندق لو رويال هوليداي - في القاهرة مصر

فندق لو رويال هوليداي

(فرص)

- في القاهرة مصر

#مكسيم_تورز #شرم_الشيخ #لو_رويال_هوليداي * العرض سار ي خلال الفتره من 13فبراير الي 31 مارس 2020 سع.
القاهرة - مصر
3,525 جنيه

13/2/2020
صورة الاعلان: حج عام 1441 هجريا - في القاهرة مصر

حج عام 1441 هجريا

(فرص)

- في القاهرة مصر

#مكسيم_تورز #حج_عمره #عمره_عام_1441_هجريا بادر بحجز مكانك من الان لحجز الحج لعام 1441 هجريا مع مكسي.
القاهرة - مصر
58,000 جنيه

11/2/2020
صورة الاعلان: الحج السياحى لموسم 2020 مع شركة سنابل المعتز للسياحة - في القاهرة مصر

الحج السياحى لموسم 2020 مع شركة سنابل المعتز للسياحة

(فرص)

- في القاهرة مصر

مستوى 5 نجوم 125 الف جنية مستوى 4 نجوم 94 الف الحج السياحي مع سنابل المعتز 2020 جنية مستوى بري 58 ال.
القاهرة - مصر
55,000 جنيه

11/2/2020
صورة الاعلان: فندق دوم مارينا العين السخنه - في القاهرة مصر

فندق دوم مارينا العين السخنه

(فرص)

- في القاهرة مصر

#مكسيم_تورز #العين_السخنه #دوم_مارينا * العرض سار ي خلال الفتره من 10 فبراير الي 15 مارس 2020 سعر .
القاهرة - مصر
1,350 جنيه

10/2/2020
صورة الاعلان: تأشيرة_امريكا - في القاهرة مصر

تأشيرة_امريكا

(فرص)

- في القاهرة مصر

تأشيرة امريكا الاوراق المطلوبة لاستخراج التأشيرة – جواز سفر سارى لمدة 6 شهور – كشف حساب بنك عن اخر 6.
القاهرة - مصر
اتصل

10/2/2020
صورة الاعلان: تأشيرة_جيبوتى - في القاهرة مصر

تأشيرة_جيبوتى

(فرص)

- في القاهرة مصر

تأشيرة جيبوتي الاوراق المطلوبة :- – كشف حساب بنك عن اخر 6 شهور. – سجل تجارى وبطاقة ضريبية. – فى حال.
القاهرة - مصر
اتصل

9/2/2020
صورة الاعلان: فندق الباتروس اكوا بارك الغردقه - في القاهرة مصر

فندق الباتروس اكوا بارك الغردقه

(فرص)

- في القاهرة مصر

#مكسيم_تورز #الغردقه #الباتروس_اكوا_بارك * العرض سار ي خلال الفتره من 11فبراير الي 8 ابريل 2020 سع.
القاهرة - مصر
4,200 جنيه

9/2/2020
صورة الاعلان: فندق اكوا بلو شرم الشيخ - في القاهرة مصر

فندق اكوا بلو شرم الشيخ

(فرص)

- في القاهرة مصر

#مكسيم_تورز #شرم_الشيخ #اكوا_بلو * العرض سار ي خلال الفتره من 11فبراير الي 8 ابريل 2020 سعر الفرد .
القاهرة - مصر
4,200 جنيه

9/2/2020
صورة الاعلان: فندق حياه ريجنسي شرم الشيخ - في القاهرة مصر

فندق حياه ريجنسي شرم الشيخ

(فرص)

- في القاهرة مصر

#مكسيم_تورز #شرم_الشيخ #حياه_ريجنسي * العرض سار ي خلال الفتره من 8 فبراير الي 16 ابريل 2020 سعر ال.
القاهرة - مصر
3,750 جنيه

8/2/2020
صورة الاعلان: فندق دوم مارينا العين السخنه - في القاهرة مصر

فندق دوم مارينا العين السخنه

(فرص)

- في القاهرة مصر

#مكسيم_تورز #العين_السخنه #فندق_دوم_مارينا سعر الفرد في الغرفة المزدوجة : 2100 جنيه سعر الفرد في .
القاهرة - مصر
1,400 جنيه

6/2/2020
