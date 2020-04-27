, repair, clean, air condition, maintenance, central ac, cheap, split ac

(للبيع)
|We provide Air Conditioning, General Maintenance and Duct Cleanings for Offices, Flats, Shops, Buildings & Villas at low cost. Call / WhatsApp 055-5269352 / 050-5737068 WE OFFER: Site Inspection, Annual Maintenance, Advice, Discounts & Quotation. Email inquiries at creative.cac@gmail.com SERVICES: Home Improvement, Split AC, Clean, Ducting, Repair, Electrical, Plumbing, Paint, Gypsum, Gas Filling, Decor, Fixing, Lighting, Renovation, Partition, Central AC, Grills, Carpentry, HVAC, Handyman, ME
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|Hasan
|التليفون:
|0555269352
فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
|العنوان:
|Jimi- Khabisi
العين - الإمارات
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|10 درهم
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|27/4/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2058546
