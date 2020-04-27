, repair, clean, air condition, maintenance, central ac, cheap, split ac

(للبيع)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

الإمارات (العين) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: , repair, clean, air condition, maintenance, central ac, cheap, split ac - في العين الإمارات

إضغط على الصورة لتكبيرها

We provide Air Conditioning, General Maintenance and Duct Cleanings for Offices, Flats, Shops, Buildings & Villas at low cost. Call / WhatsApp 055-5269352 / 050-5737068 WE OFFER: Site Inspection, Annual Maintenance, Advice, Discounts & Quotation. Email inquiries at creative.cac@gmail.com SERVICES: Home Improvement, Split AC, Clean, Ducting, Repair, Electrical, Plumbing, Paint, Gypsum, Gas Filling, Decor, Fixing, Lighting, Renovation, Partition, Central AC, Grills, Carpentry, HVAC, Handyman, ME
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: Hasan
التليفون: 0555269352

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: Jimi- Khabisi
العين -

الإمارات
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 10 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 27/4/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2058546
data-full-width-responsive="true"
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

اعلانات جديدة

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: للبيع عمارة بالراشدية 2

للبيع عمارة بالراشدية 2

(للبيع)

للبيع عمارة بالراشدية 2 شارع قار مساحة 6500 قدم 4 طوابق 30 شقة غرفة وصالة 17 استديو تكييف مركزي العم.
العنوان:

عجمان - الإمارات
القسم: 

10,000,000 درهم

27/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع مزرعة فيها فيلا بالزبير

للبيع مزرعة فيها فيلا بالزبير

(للبيع)

للبيع مزرعة فيها فيلا بالشارقة الزبير مساحة 120 ألف قدم فيلا 5 غرف نوم ومسبح داخلي و مجلس خارجي وصال.

4,200,000 درهم

26/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا ست غرف منطقة شخبوط بسعر مميز

للبيع فيلا ست غرف منطقة شخبوط بسعر مميز

(للبيع)

للبيع فيلا ست غرف منطقة شخبوط بسعر مميز مساحة الارض( 75 ×150 قدم ) الفيلا تتكون من مجلسين وصالات وحو.
القسم: 

اتصل

26/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا سكنية منطقة الرياض ( جنوب الشامخة )اول ساكن معمولها حجر

للبيع فيلا سكنية منطقة الرياض ( جنوب الشامخة )اول ساكن معمولها حجر

(للبيع)

للبيع فيلا سكنية منطقة الرياض ( جنوب الشامخة ) مساحة الارض ( 11350 قدم ) الفيلا تتكون دورين وغرفة س.
القسم: 

اتصل

26/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع ست فلل استثماريه منطقة بني ياس بسعر مغري

للبيع ست فلل استثماريه منطقة بني ياس بسعر مغري

(للبيع)

للبيع ست فلل استثماريه منطقة بني ياس مساحة الارض (12916.64 قدم ) مصرح عليها ست فلل استثماريه تصلح.
القسم: 

اتصل

26/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا فخمة 5 غرف في حدائق بلوم ابوظبي

للبيع فيلا فخمة 5 غرف في حدائق بلوم ابوظبي

(للبيع)

للبيع فيلا فخمة 5 غرف في حدائق بلوم ابوظبي هذه الفيلا مكونة من : الطابق الأرضي : غرفة معيشة - صالة ط.
القسم: 

اتصل

25/4/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا مقسمة 7 شقق فخمة فى الخالدية أبوظبي

للبيع فيلا مقسمة 7 شقق فخمة فى الخالدية أبوظبي

(للبيع)

للبيع فيلا مقسمة 7 شقق فخمة فى الخالدية أبوظبي الفيلا تطل علي شارعين ومكونة من : 7 شقق كل شقة مكونة.
القسم: 

اتصل

25/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: مجمع فيلتين في معسكر آل نهيان، أبوظبي

مجمع فيلتين في معسكر آل نهيان، أبوظبي

(للبيع)

مجمع فيلتين في معسكر آل نهيان، أبوظبي مجمع فيلتين كل فيلا مكونة من : الطابق الارضي : غرفة ضيوف - 5 غ.
القسم: 

اتصل

25/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع بيت شعبي في الشامخة ست غرف نوم تشطيب راقي

للبيع بيت شعبي في الشامخة ست غرف نوم تشطيب راقي

(للبيع)

للبيع بيت شعبي في الشامخة ست غرف نوم تشطيب راقي مساحة الارض ( 200×150 قدم ) يتكون من :- ست غرف نوم.
القسم: 

اتصل

23/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا طابقين بالجزات

للبيع فيلا طابقين بالجزات

(للبيع)

للبيع فيلا طابقين بالشارقة الجزات مساحة 7000 قدم 3 غرف نوم و مجلس و صالتين وغرفة طعام و مطبخ و غرفة.
القسم: 

1,850,000 درهم

21/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع مزرعة بالعين رماح

للبيع مزرعة بالعين رماح

(للبيع)

للبيع مزرعة بالعين رماح ( نقا اللحمة ) المساحة 33,476 م2 فيها سكن عمال + 200 نخلة + 2 آبار مطلوب 1,0.
العنوان:

العين - الإمارات

1,000,000 درهم

21/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع.فيلا 9 غرف VIP مذهلة في معسكرآل نهيان أبوظبي

للبيع.فيلا 9 غرف VIP مذهلة في معسكرآل نهيان أبوظبي

(للبيع)

للبيع.فيلا 9 غرف VIP مذهلة في معسكرآل نهيان أبوظبي فيلا فخمة مكونة من : 9 غرف نوم مع غرف ملابس - مج.
القسم: 

اتصل

21/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع.مجمع 10 فلل يقع على 3 شوارع في مدينة زايد أبوظبي

للبيع.مجمع 10 فلل يقع على 3 شوارع في مدينة زايد أبوظبي

(للبيع)

للبيع.مجمع 10 فلل يقع على 3 شوارع في مدينة زايد أبوظبي هذا المجمع مكون من 10 فلل ويقع على زوايتين و.
القسم: 

اتصل

21/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع.بناية 5 طوابق في الخالدية أبوظبي

للبيع.بناية 5 طوابق في الخالدية أبوظبي

(للبيع)

للبيع.بناية 5 طوابق في الخالدية أبوظبي هذة البناية تتكون من : طابق أرضي : 7 محلات طابق ميزان : 6 مك.
القسم: 

اتصل

21/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع.أرض سكنية في مدينة خليفة أبوظبي

للبيع.أرض سكنية في مدينة خليفة أبوظبي

(للبيع)

للبيع.أرض سكنية في مدينة خليفة أبوظبي أرض سكنية تبلغ مساحتها : 15,749.94 قدم مربع كود رقم : RL 1145.
القسم: 

اتصل

20/4/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
    إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

    هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager