* Vacancies at a computer programming company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabi

(فرصة عمل)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

السعودية (الرياض) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
#Saudi_jobs * Vacancies at a computer programming company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the following title: -Software Technician with extensive experience applying Jira software)) * Job Requirements: -Previous experience of at least five years. - Fluency in Arabic and English -Full knowledge of Jira software - Possess interpersonal communication skills and a spirit of cooperation to work within a team ************ -Two-year renewable contract -The salary is outstanding, 18,000 Moroccan di
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: ‪alasmar job‬‏
التليفون: 212707020119

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: القنيطره- المغرب
الرياض -

السعودية
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 14,000 ريال
تاريخ الإعلان: 9/7/2021
رقم الإعلان: 2099368
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

المزيد من الإعلانات تحت قسم:

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: #وظائف_السعودية **مطلوب مصمم جرافيك للعمل بشركة إنتاج القهوة بالمملكة العر - في الرياض السعودية

#وظائف_السعودية **مطلوب مصمم جرافيك للعمل بشركة إنتاج القهوة بالمملكة العر

(فرصة عمل)

- في الرياض السعودية

#وظائف_السعودية **مطلوب مصمم جرافيك للعمل بشركة إنتاج القهوة بالمملكة العربية السعودية بالمسمى التال.
العنوان:

الرياض - السعودية

14,000 ريال

28/5/2021
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
    إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

    هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager