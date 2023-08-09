ظ†ظ‚ظ„ ط³ظٹط§ط­ظٹ ظˆظ„ظٹظ…ظˆط²ظٹظ†

Ad Information
Ad Photo: ظ†ظ‚ظ„ ط³ظٹط§ط­ظٹ ظˆظ„ظٹظ…ظˆط²ظٹظ† - in Cairo Egypt

شركة ليموزين مصر لايجار السيارات والنقل السياحي للتواصل : 01102106655 واتس اب : 01102106655 /
Contact The Advertiser:
Contact Name: ايجار سيارات
Telephone: 01102106655

Location: عباس العقاد- مدينة نصر
Cairo -

Egypt
Ad Information:
Price: 1,000 Pound
Posting Date: 9/8/2023
Ad Number: 2240224
Ad Photo: ط¹ط±ط¶ ط¹ظ„ظٹ ط§ظٹط¬ط§ط± ط§ظ„ظ„ظٹظ…ظˆط²ظٹظ† ظˆط§ظ„ظ†ظ‚ظ„ ط§ظ„ط³ظٹط§ط­ظٹ ظپظٹ ط§ظ„ظ‚ط§ظ‡ط±ط© - in Cairo Egypt

ط¹ط±ط¶ ط¹ظ„ظٹ ط§ظٹط¬ط§ط± ط§ظ„ظ„ظٹظ…ظˆط²ظٹظ† ظˆط§ظ„ظ†ظ‚ظ„ ط§ظ„ط³ظٹط§ط­ظٹ ظپظٹ ط§ظ„ظ‚ط§ظ‡ط±ط©

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

/ ايجار ليموزين ونقل سياحي في مصر من شركة ليموزين مصر الحجز والاستعلام : 01102106655 واتس اب : 011.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

800 Pound

9/8/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار ليموزين في مصر الجديدة - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار ليموزين في مصر الجديدة

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

/ ايجار ليموزين ونقل سياحي في مصر 01102106655 ايجار ليموزين , تاجير ليموزين , ايجار نقل سياحي , ايج.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

9/8/2023
Ad Photo: ط§ط³ط¹ط§ط± ط§ظٹط¬ط§ط± ظ„ظٹظ…ظˆط²ظٹظ† ط§ظ„ط²ظپط§ظپ - in Cairo Egypt

ط§ط³ط¹ط§ط± ط§ظٹط¬ط§ط± ظ„ظٹظ…ظˆط²ظٹظ† ط§ظ„ط²ظپط§ظپ

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

شركة بسيوني ترافيل تقدم لكم سعر ايجار ليموزين الزفاف في القاهرة تتراوح أسعار سيارات الزفاف في مصر 12.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

2,000 Pound

9/8/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار نقل سياحي | شركة نقل سياحي - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار نقل سياحي | شركة نقل سياحي

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار نقل سياحي | شركة نقل سياحي ايجار تويوتا هاي اس 14 راكب |ايجار ميكروباص سياحي 01014555692 اعثر .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

9/8/2023
Ad Photo: شركةنقل سياحي ايجاركوستر 24 - in Cairo Egypt

شركةنقل سياحي ايجاركوستر 24

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

#شركة_نقل_سياحي #ايجار_نقل_سياحي #شركة_ايجار_نقل_سياحي ايجار كوستر, ايجار اتوبيس كوستر, ايجار اتوبيس.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

9/8/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار تويوتا كوستر باص 22راكب فى القاهرة - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار تويوتا كوستر باص 22راكب فى القاهرة

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار كوستر,ايجار تويوتا كوستر,ايجار باص كوستر,ايجار اتوبيس كوستر,ايجار باصات كوستر,كوستر للايجار في.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

8/8/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار هيونداى توسان 2021 فى القاهرة - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار هيونداى توسان 2021 فى القاهرة

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

تأجير أحدث وأشيك وأفخم سياره هيونداى توسان موديل 2022 للمدد الطويله والقصيره والمشاوير الشخصيه والرح.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

8/8/2023
Ad Photo: شركة نقل سياحي| تويوتا هايس مطار| - in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحي| تويوتا هايس مطار|

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

مطلوب ميكروباص للايجار بالسائق, ميكروباص تويوتا رحلات للايجار, ايجار نقل سياحي شركات نقل سياحي أجير .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

8/8/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار هيونداى توسان 2021 فى القاهرة - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار هيونداى توسان 2021 فى القاهرة

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

تأجير أحدث وأشيك وأفخم سياره هيونداى توسان موديل 2022 للمدد الطويله والقصيره والمشاوير الشخصيه والر.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

8/8/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار باص 33 راكب للرحلات الصيف 2021 - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار باص 33 راكب للرحلات الصيف 2021

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

باصات ,ايجار باصات سياحية ,ايجار اتوبيس 33 راكب,ايجار اتوبيس 33 خدمات ليموزين,ايجار اتوبيسات سياحية .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

8/8/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار نقل سياحى- ايجار تويوتا هايس لرحلات الصيف - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار نقل سياحى- ايجار تويوتا هايس لرحلات الصيف

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحى -استئجار تويوتا هاي اس 2022 -ميكروباص للرحلات ايجار نقل سياحى فى مصر #ارخص نقل سياحي .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

7/8/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار ليموزين المطار - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار ليموزين المطار

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

هيواندي اتش وان سيارة حديثة وجديدة ومحببة لدي جميع الجماهير مصري او عربي او اجنبي . سيارات ليموزين.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

850 Pound

7/8/2023
Ad Photo: شركة نقل سياحي |ايجار ميني باص - in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحي |ايجار ميني باص

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحي |ايجار ميني باص ايجار نقل سياحي , ايجار حافلات سياحية ,نقل سياحي,شركة نقل سياحي ,افضل.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,200 Pound

7/8/2023
Ad Photo: شركة نقل سياحي ايجار ميني باص 33راكب - in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحي ايجار ميني باص 33راكب

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحي ايجار ميني باص 33 راكب ايجار ميني باص,ايجار ميني باص 25 راكب,ايجار باص سياحي,ايجار با.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

7/8/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار سياره كيا سبورتاج - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار سياره كيا سبورتاج

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ارخص ايجار سيارات في مصر ايجار كيا سبورتاج ايجار كيا سبورتاج مصر,إيجار كيا سبورتاج,ايجار كيا سبورتا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

7/8/2023
