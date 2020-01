مهندس مدنى خبرة 8 سنوات يطلب عملا

Eng. / Nader mahdy Civil engineering – Mansoura university, 2011 Experiences 1-Designer engineer at pyramids group for engineering consultant. Projects included (villas – mosques – multi story buildings) *Supervisor engineer for 10 villas in 6 th October city in the period between 2011-2012(Egypt) 2-Supervisor engineer for commercial building, mosques the period between 2012-2018 (in Riyadh Saudi Arabia) 3-Supervisor engineer for precast aerated concrete buildings in Dammam from 2018 till