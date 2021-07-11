مهندس مدنى خبرة 25عام بمصر والمملكة يعمل بالنسبة فى المقاولات و الإشراف و

(طلب عمل)
|Professional summary An Innovative and resourceful fresher having a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Civil engineering stream. Expert in making plans of various civil works. High Problem solving skills and analytical skills. Excellent written and communication skills
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|محمد
|التليفون:
|1212921213
|العنوان:
|سعد السيد- المنصورة
القاهرة - مصر
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|اتصل
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|15/7/2021
|رقم الإعلان:
|2100111
