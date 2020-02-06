مطلوب Robotics process automation marketing للسعودية

(فرصة عمل)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

مصر (الجيزة) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
تعلن #شركة_الطائف_للتوظيف_بالخارج لكبرى الشركات التجاريه بالسعودية.جدة:- مطلوب فوراً:ـ ::{{● Robotics process automation marketing ●}} Job Duties Confidently engage potential clients using proactive outbound sales call approach Ability to independently prospect and develop clients and uncover sales opportunities Take on the challenge of closing new business while managing a sales pipeline Create business development marketing materials Work under minimum guidance
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: شركة الطائف للتوظيف بالخارج ترخيص 494
التليفون: 01002179332 / 01015627553 / 01095999371

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: المهندسين 77 شارع سوريا امام توكيل نيسان- المهندسين
الجيزة -

مصر
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 2/3/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2054735
data-full-width-responsive="true"
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

المزيد من الإعلانات تحت قسم:

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: مطلوب سوشيال ميديا-automation Marketing - وموشن جرافيك - ومونتيرى- ومصور - في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب سوشيال ميديا-automation Marketing - وموشن جرافيك - ومونتيرى- ومصور

(فرصة عمل)

- في الجيزة مصر

تعلن #شركة_الطائف_للتوظيف_بالخارج لكبرى الشركات التجارية بالسعودية .الرياض :- مطلوب فوراً:- ::{{&.
العنوان:

الجيزة - مصر

اتصل

6/2/2020
صورة الاعلان: مطلوب اخصائى تسويق الكترونى لمجموعة تجارية بالرياض بالسعودية - في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب اخصائى تسويق الكترونى لمجموعة تجارية بالرياض بالسعودية

(فرصة عمل)

- في الجيزة مصر

عاجل مطلوب لمجموعة تجارية بمدينة الرياض بالسعودية مطلوب اخصائى تسويق الكترونى ترسل السيرة الذاتية ع.
العنوان:

الجيزة - مصر

اتصل

5/2/2020
صورة الاعلان: مطلوب فوراااااا لكبري المطاعم ب المملكة العربية السعودية - في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب فوراااااا لكبري المطاعم ب المملكة العربية السعودية

(فرصة عمل)

- في الجيزة مصر

برجاء سرعة ارسال السير الذاتية سيتم عمل المقابلة خلال 5 ايام مجموعة مطاعم بالسعودية ***************.
العنوان:

الجيزة - مصر

اتصل

29/1/2020
صورة الاعلان: صمم موقعك الالكتروني الآن مع اطياف | Atiaf . - في الجيزة مصر

صمم موقعك الالكتروني الآن مع اطياف | Atiaf .

(للبيع)

- في الجيزة مصر

لو انت صاحب شركة او مدير مؤسسة ؟ و معندكش موقع . عارف انك كده بتخرج شركتك من المنافسة ؟ طيب عارف .
العنوان:

الجيزة - مصر

11 جنيه

8/1/2020
صورة الاعلان: عاجل للعمل مبرجين بالسعودية - في الجيزة مصر

عاجل للعمل مبرجين بالسعودية

(فرصة عمل)

- في الجيزة مصر

شركة تقنية معلومات كبرى بالرياض تطلب للعمل مبرمج مواقع الكترونية خبرة لا تقل عن 5 سنوات في نفس المجا.
العنوان:

الجيزة - مصر

اتصل

30/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: مطلوب مصممين ديكور داخلي للعمل بالسعودية - في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب مصممين ديكور داخلي للعمل بالسعودية

(فرصة عمل)

- في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب مصممين ديكور داخلي للعمل بشركة ديكور بالطائف - تخصص معمارى او فنون جميلة أو تطبيقية خبرة لغاية.
العنوان:

الجيزة - مصر

6,000 ريال

30/12/2019
data-full-width-responsive="true"
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager