مطلوب Medical Rep & Product specialist

.Excellent command of English language and computer skills- .Vet., Pharmacist, science (have NO Military or governmental Obligation)- . Experience is preferred (Fresh graduates also are welcomed) We offer:- .competitive package salary- .excellent and clear incentive scheme- .Social insurance- .car policy- .excellent opportunity for career path- Please send your updated CV with a recent photo within two weeks to : hr.amira.nasser@gmail.com or whatsapp 01121310001