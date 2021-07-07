مطلوب Medical Rep & Product specialist

(فرصة عمل)

.Excellent command of English language and computer skills- .Vet., Pharmacist, science (have NO Military or governmental Obligation)- . Experience is preferred (Fresh graduates also are welcomed) We offer:- .competitive package salary- .excellent and clear incentive scheme- .Social insurance- .car policy- .excellent opportunity for career path- Please send your updated CV with a recent photo within two weeks to : hr.amira.nasser@gmail.com or whatsapp 01121310001
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: hr
التليفون: 01121310001

العنوان: - مدينه نصر
القاهرة -

مصر
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 8/7/2021
رقم الإعلان: 2099234
