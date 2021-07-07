مطلوب Medical Rep & Product specialist

(فرصة عمل)
|.Excellent command of English language and computer skills- .Vet., Pharmacist, science (have NO Military or governmental Obligation)- . Experience is preferred (Fresh graduates also are welcomed) We offer:- .competitive package salary- .excellent and clear incentive scheme- .Social insurance- .car policy- .excellent opportunity for career path- Please send your updated CV with a recent photo within two weeks to : hr.amira.nasser@gmail.com or whatsapp 01121310001
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|hr
|التليفون:
|01121310001
فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
|العنوان:
|- مدينه نصر
القاهرة - مصر
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|اتصل
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|8/7/2021
|رقم الإعلان:
|2099234
اتصل
اتصل