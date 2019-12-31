مطلوب مبرمج

تفاصيل الإعلان
مطلوب للعمل فى شركة تقنيه المعلومات فى الرياض بالمملكة العربيه السعوديه Senior System Developer As a developer, you will lead and participate in development projects for our product, and be involved in all development/customization related aspects of our technical operations and infrastructure. • Able to identify the requirement and propose a good alternative solution to client requirement • Design and develop ERPNext/Odoo apps (new module development, customization). • Develop application/feat
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: شركة
التليفون: 01000979792

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: - الجيزة
القاهرة -

مصر
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 31/12/2019
رقم الإعلان: 2047248
صورة الاعلان: عايز تستثمر فلوسك بشكل أمن؟

عايز تستثمر فلوسك بشكل أمن؟

(للتقسيط)

في العاصمة الادارية الجديدة هتستثمر فلوسك بشكل أمن ومربح جدا وجمب كل الخدمات مطاعم وكافيهات ونادي ري.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

220,000 جنيه

31/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: العاصمة مدخلك الجديد للاستثمار

العاصمة مدخلك الجديد للاستثمار

(للبيع)

امتلك في green avenue وخلي العاصمة الادرية الجديدة مدخلك الجديد للأستثمار والنجاح وزيادة دخلك وشقتك .
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

180,000 جنيه

31/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: امتلك في العاصمة وعيش في احلي كمبوند green avenue

امتلك في العاصمة وعيش في احلي كمبوند green avenue

(للتقسيط)

امتلك شقتك في العاصمة الادارية الجديدة واسكن في احلي كمبوند green avenue واستمتع بكل الخدمات جمب شقت.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

174,000 جنيه

31/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: شقتك بالرووف في ارقي كمبوند بالعاصمة الادارية

شقتك بالرووف في ارقي كمبوند بالعاصمة الادارية

(للتقسيط)

امتلك شقتك بالرووف في ارقي كمبوند بالعاصمة الادارية الجديدة واستمتع بأحلي حفلات الشواء والباربكيو مع.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

225,000 جنيه

31/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: هتستفيد بكل خدماتك جمب شقتك في العاصمة

هتستفيد بكل خدماتك جمب شقتك في العاصمة

(للتقسيط)

بأمتلاكك شقة في green avenue هتستفيد بكل خدماتك اللي جمب شقتك وكمان كيدز اريا لأولادك وجيم وجاكوزي و.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

177,000 جنيه

31/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: لهواة التسويق الكمبوند يوفر مول تجارى ع اعلى مستوى فى Town Gate

لهواة التسويق الكمبوند يوفر مول تجارى ع اعلى مستوى فى Town Gate

(للبيع)

هتحب التسوق فى اكبر مول تجارى وهتمتلك شقتك فى العاصمة الادارية 220م (3 غرف نوم +مطبخ +3حمام +ريسبشن .
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

207,000 جنيه

31/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: وفرنالك الرعاية الطبية بامتلاك شقتك فى العاصمة الادارية

وفرنالك الرعاية الطبية بامتلاك شقتك فى العاصمة الادارية

(للبيع)

وفرنالك رعاية طبية بامتلاك شقتك فى العاصمة الادارية قريب من العيادات والصيدليات 170 م (3 غرف نوم +ري.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

180,000 جنيه

31/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: مطلوب للعمل بسلسله هايبر ماركت

مطلوب للعمل بسلسله هايبر ماركت

(فرصة عمل)

مشرفين : (ممرات – بقالة – مجمدات - تجميل) منسقين : (ممرات - تجميل – بقالة – مجمدات) سائقين رخصه تا.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

31/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: مطلوب لكبرى شركات المنتجات الخرسانية

مطلوب لكبرى شركات المنتجات الخرسانية

(فرصة عمل)

مطلوب لكبرى شركات المنتجات الخرسانية مطلوب حدادين ولحامين لشركة خرسانة جاهزة بمدينة نصر والمصنع .
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر

اتصل

31/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: شركة تعمل فى مجال البلاستيك - تطلب الوظائف التالية :-

شركة تعمل فى مجال البلاستيك - تطلب الوظائف التالية :-

(فرصة عمل)

عمال انتاج برواتب 3200 + 3 وجبات واقامة فندقية وتامينات صحى واجتماعى افراد امن براتب من 3000 الى 3.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر

اتصل

31/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: مطلوب لسلسه مطاعم كبرى الوظائف الاتيه :

مطلوب لسلسه مطاعم كبرى الوظائف الاتيه :

(فرصة عمل)

* سائقين رخصه مهنيه تانية للعمل براتب 3000 ج والشغل 8 ساعات + الاضافى بالساعه + حوافز + تامينات *.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

31/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: الات تصوير مستندات

الات تصوير مستندات

(للبيع)

تعلن شركة ريكو جروب عن عرضها الخاص للشركات و المصانع و البنوك و المكتبات ومراكز التصوير عن احدث الآت.
العنوان:

الإسكندرية - مصر

100 جنيه

31/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: اماكن بيع ملابس خدم

اماكن بيع ملابس خدم

(للبيع)

اماكن بيع ملابس خدم 01003358542–01200561116 Uniform Housekeeping ملابس هاوس كيبنج اماكن تصنيع يونيفو.
العنوان:

الجيزة - مصر

اتصل

31/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: مصنع يونيفورم حضانه

مصنع يونيفورم حضانه

(للبيع)

مصنع يونيفورم حضانه 01223182572 نحن شركة السلام نتفهم طبيعة يونيفورم الحضانات و اختلافه عن غيره، ل.
العنوان:

الجيزة - مصر

اتصل

31/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: افرول

افرول

(للبيع)

افرول 01003358542–01200561116 اماكن تصنيع يونيفورم مصانع مصانع توريد زي عمال اسماء واماكن مصانع افرو.
العنوان:

الجيزة - مصر

اتصل

31/12/2019
