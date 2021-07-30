مطلوب للسفر للأمارات

(فرصة عمل)

A leading company of Retail Sales IN fashion classic wear seeking to hire new candidates to Emirates stores SALES SPECIALIST Requirements: - Male / female - 32 years maximum - Minimum 1 years Experience in fashion ( Prefer classic wear ). -Excellent in English . Please send your English CV ((word)) with recent photo to: uae@ejadahr.com Whatsapp 01010766992 CVs without photo or without Retail experience, will not accept EJADA CONPANY FOR RECRUITMENT
الإسم: شركه اجاده للتوظيف
التليفون: 01010766992

العنوان: 3 شارع الموسيقار على اسماعيل - بجوار مستشفى 6 اكتوبر - الدقى- الدقى
الجيزة -

مصر
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 2/8/2021
رقم الإعلان: 2101308
