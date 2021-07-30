مطلوب للسفر للأمارات

(فرصة عمل)
|A leading company of Retail Sales IN fashion classic wear seeking to hire new candidates to Emirates stores SALES SPECIALIST Requirements: - Male / female - 32 years maximum - Minimum 1 years Experience in fashion ( Prefer classic wear ). -Excellent in English . Please send your English CV ((word)) with recent photo to: uae@ejadahr.com Whatsapp 01010766992 CVs without photo or without Retail experience, will not accept EJADA CONPANY FOR RECRUITMENT
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|شركه اجاده للتوظيف
|التليفون:
|01010766992
فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
|العنوان:
|3 شارع الموسيقار على اسماعيل - بجوار مستشفى 6 اكتوبر - الدقى- الدقى
الجيزة - مصر
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|اتصل
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|2/8/2021
|رقم الإعلان:
|2101308
30 ريال
اتصل
اتصل
30 ريال
اتصل
اتصل
30 ريال
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
11 ريال
اتصل
30 ريال
اتصل
اتصل