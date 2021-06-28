مطلوب للسفر لقطر

A leading Company in Qatar airport is seeking to hire new candidates in restaurant ( cas * Food and Beverage Attendant Requirements: High School Diploma or Trade . 2 years experience at least in 4-5-star Hotels / Airline Lounges . High end Fine Dining Restaurant in Food and Beverage Attendant has experience in taking food orders, explaining menus and culinary offer. Very Good in English . Maximum age 35 years whatsapp 01010766992