مطلوب للسفر لقطر

تفاصيل الإعلان
A leading Company in Qatar airport is seeking to hire new candidates in restaurant ( cas * Food and Beverage Attendant Requirements: High School Diploma or Trade . 2 years experience at least in 4-5-star Hotels / Airline Lounges . High end Fine Dining Restaurant in Food and Beverage Attendant has experience in taking food orders, explaining menus and culinary offer. Very Good in English . Maximum age 35 years whatsapp 01010766992
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: شركه اجاده للتوظيف
التليفون: 01010766992

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: 3 شارع الموسيقار على اسماعيل - الدقى- الدقى
الجيزة -

مصر
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 28/6/2021
رقم الإعلان: 2098275
