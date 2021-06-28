مطلوب للسفر لقطر

(فرصة عمل)
|A leading Company in Qatar airport is seeking to hire new candidates in restaurant ( casual dinning ) : *2nd Commis Chef Requirements: 2 years experience at least in restaurant setting . High school graduation . Good in English . Maximum 35 years *1st Commis Chef Requirements : 4 years experience at least in restaurant setting . High school or university graduation from Tourism and hotel . Very Good in English . Maximum age 35 years Please send your update English CV 01010766992
