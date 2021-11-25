مطلوب سطاف كامل لمطعم بالدار البيضاء

(فرصة عمل)

تفاصيل الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: مطلوب سطاف كامل لمطعم بالدار البيضاء - في الدار البيضاء الكبرى المغرب

Un restaurant situé à Casablanca El Oulfa, à la recherche des employeurs remplissent les profils demandé : Chef de cuisine Sous chef de cuisine Cuisinier Serveur Veuillez envoyer votre CV par whatsapp : 0762436643
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: mastercontact
التليفون: 0762436643

العنوان: casablanca- hay hassani
الدار البيضاء الكبرى -

المغرب
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 25/11/2021
رقم الإعلان: 2112718
