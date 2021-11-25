مطلوب سطاف كامل لمطعم بالدار البيضاء

(فرصة عمل)
|Un restaurant situé à Casablanca El Oulfa, à la recherche des employeurs remplissent les profils demandé : Chef de cuisine Sous chef de cuisine Cuisinier Serveur Veuillez envoyer votre CV par whatsapp : 0762436643
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|mastercontact
|التليفون:
|0762436643
فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
|العنوان:
|casablanca- hay hassani
الدار البيضاء الكبرى - المغرب
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|اتصل
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|25/11/2021
|رقم الإعلان:
|2112718
