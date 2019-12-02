مطلوب حاليا مندوبين مبيعات (إناث & ذكور) عدد 30

(فرصة عمل)
|30 (male & female) sales representatives are required To work inside a commercial centers (MALL) In the United Arab Emirates: Dubai / Abu Dhabi With Several specializations and job tasks Skills required: The candidate (s) must be of Moroccan nationality Professionalism in dealing with customers and a sense of responsibility at work. Diploma or professional certificates in the field if available you can send the documents below to the e-mail: cv.alasmarjob@gmail.com / 0021270702019
|شركة الاسمر نور الغرب
|00212707020119
|- ابوظبي
الدار البيضاء الكبرى - الإمارات
|8/1/2020
|2048130
