ماكينة طباعة هايدلبرج سى دى 5 لون مفاس 102 HEIDELBERG CD 102 FLX HEIDELBERG CD 102 FLX, year 1992 machine in subject to prior sale Model : HEIDELBERG CD 102 FLX Prod. Year : 1992 Counter : 222 mio imp Specifications; 5 color + Coater, 72x102 size, straight CPC 1.03 remote control table Alcolor Dampening Baldwin refrigeration Q/A plate clamping Manual roller washer Auto blanket washer IR Dryer Extended delivery Elevated 40 cm Alphatronic Powder Spray Can be tested in production Available im
الإسم: شركة الحسينى
التليفون: 201157306461

العنوان: الهرم- الهرم
الجيزة -

مصر
السعر: 100 يورو
تاريخ الإعلان: 29/2/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2054504
