(للبيع)
|ماكينة طباعة هايدلبرج سى دى 5 لون مفاس 102 HEIDELBERG CD 102 FLX HEIDELBERG CD 102 FLX, year 1992 machine in subject to prior sale Model : HEIDELBERG CD 102 FLX Prod. Year : 1992 Counter : 222 mio imp Specifications; 5 color + Coater, 72x102 size, straight CPC 1.03 remote control table Alcolor Dampening Baldwin refrigeration Q/A plate clamping Manual roller washer Auto blanket washer IR Dryer Extended delivery Elevated 40 cm Alphatronic Powder Spray Can be tested in production Available im
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|شركة الحسينى
|التليفون:
|201157306461
فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
|العنوان:
|الهرم- الهرم
الجيزة - مصر
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|100 يورو
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|29/2/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2054504
