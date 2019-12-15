لاب توب2 كارت فيجا I7. وارد الخارج يصلح للجافيك والالعاب عاية المواصفات

لاب توب أسوس روج سترايكس إستخدام خفيف جدا بدون أي خدوش ROG Strix GL553 Windows 10 Intel® Core™ i7 quad-core processor NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960M graphics full Microsoft® DirectX® 12 support to give you powerful performance and flawless gaming visuals chiclet gaming keyboard with red-backlit scissor a larger space bar and isolated arrow keys ensure that everything you need is kept within easy reach Full HD, Matt, Wide View Angle 12 GB Ram لمزيد من المعلومات يمكنك زيارة الصفحة الخاصة بالشركة المن