لاب توب2 كارت فيجا I7. وارد الخارج يصلح للجافيك والالعاب عاية المواصفات

(للبيع)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

مصر (القاهرة) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: لاب توب2 كارت فيجا I7. وارد الخارج يصلح للجافيك والالعاب عاية المواصفات - في القاهرة مصر

إضغط على الصورة لتكبيرها

لاب توب أسوس روج سترايكس إستخدام خفيف جدا بدون أي خدوش ROG Strix GL553 Windows 10 Intel® Core™ i7 quad-core processor NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960M graphics full Microsoft® DirectX® 12 support to give you powerful performance and flawless gaming visuals chiclet gaming keyboard with red-backlit scissor a larger space bar and isolated arrow keys ensure that everything you need is kept within easy reach Full HD, Matt, Wide View Angle 12 GB Ram لمزيد من المعلومات يمكنك زيارة الصفحة الخاصة بالشركة المن
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: نهير
التليفون: 01002002127

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: مدينة نصر - القاهرة - مصر- مدينة نصر
القاهرة -

مصر
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 20,000 جنيه
تاريخ الإعلان: 24/12/2019
رقم الإعلان: 2046504
data-full-width-responsive="true"
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

المزيد من الإعلانات تحت قسم:

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: ايجار لاب توب او ايحار اجهزة كمبيوتر - في القاهرة مصر

ايجار لاب توب او ايحار اجهزة كمبيوتر

(للإيجار)

- في القاهرة مصر

شركة بي سي جروب تفوم بايجار اجهزة الكمبيوتر ولاب توب للافراد والشركات ت 01001090101 & 01122595910 & .
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر

150 جنيه

15/12/2019
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
    إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

    هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager