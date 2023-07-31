كسر زيروشاومى Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

(For Sale)

Ad Information
Ad Photo: كسر زيروشاومى Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite - in Cairo Egypt

استعمال شهرين فقط لايوجد بة اى خدش بالكرتونة اللون اسود 128 رام 8 يعتبر زيرو
Contact The Advertiser:
Contact Name: سمير
Telephone: 01142356111

Kindly tell the advertiser that you're calling him using إعلانات وبس
Location: مصر الجديدة- مصر الجديدة
Cairo -

Egypt
Ad Information:
Price: 9,000 L.E
Posting Date: 31/7/2023
Ad Number: 2239819
New Ads

Ad Photo: مطلوب للسفر للسعوديه

مطلوب للسفر للسعوديه

(Job Opportunity)

مطلوب لكبرى الفنادق بالسعوديه ( جميع انحاء المملكه ) : محاسب تكاليف فنادق بالشروط الأتيه : السن .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

Call

31/7/2023
Ad Photo: مطلوب للسفر للسعوديه

مطلوب للسفر للسعوديه

(Job Opportunity)

مطلوب لكبرى المجمعات الطبيه بالسعوديه ( القصيم ) : دكتورة تجميل بالشروط الأتيه : خبرة لا تقل عن .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

Call

31/7/2023
ظ…ظ‡ظ†ط¯ط³_ظƒظ‡ط±ط¨ط§ط، ,ظ…ط¯ظٹط±_ط§ظ†طھط§ط¬ ( ظ…ظ‡ظ†ط¯ط³ ظ…ظٹظƒط§ظ†ظٹظƒط§ ط§ظ†طھط§ط¬ )

(Job request)

سيتم عمل المقابلات الشخصية مع صاخب العمل السعودى يوم الاربعاء الموافق 2/8/2023 فى تمام الساعة 1 ظهرا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt
Category: 

100,000,000 Riyal

31/7/2023
Ad Photo: مطلوب للسفر للسعوديه

مطلوب للسفر للسعوديه

(Job Opportunity)

مطلوب لكبرى الفنادق العالميه بالسعوديه ( الرياض ) : مدير تشغيل فنادق بالشروط الأتيه : السن لا يزيد .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

Call

31/7/2023
Ad Photo: Uniform Housekeeping

Uniform Housekeeping

(For Sale)

Uniform Housekeeping ( شركة السلام لليونيفورم 01223182572 ) تقدم شركة السلام يونيفورم عمال الفنادق.
Location:

Giza - Egypt

Call

31/7/2023
Ad Photo: الواح الكومباكت لفواصل الحمامات الكومباكت hpl

الواح الكومباكت لفواصل الحمامات الكومباكت hpl

(For Sale)

الواح الكومباكت لفواصل الحمامات الكومباكت hpl شامل الاكسسوارات 304 استخدامات كومباكت HPL قواطيع حما.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1 Pound

31/7/2023
Ad Photo: ابواب حمامات كومباكت hpl

ابواب حمامات كومباكت hpl

(For Sale)

#أبواب_حمامات ضمان سنوات ضد #المياه أو #الكسر أو #الخدش شاملة الاكسسوارات أستانلس 304 مستوردة ماركة .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1 Pound

31/7/2023
Ad Photo: فواصل و ابواب حمامات كومباكت hpl

فواصل و ابواب حمامات كومباكت hpl

(For Sale)

فواصل و ابواب حمامات كومباكت hpl من شركة نورن ديزاين للكومباكت hpl قواطيع و فواصل و ابواب الحمامات .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1 Pound

31/7/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار نقل سياحي| اتوبيسات مرسيدس سياحيه|

ايجار نقل سياحي| اتوبيسات مرسيدس سياحيه|

(For Rent)

ايجار ليموزين مصر اتويس سياحي استمتع استئجار اتوبيس لرحلتك او مدرستك او شركتك للسفر والتنقل الجماعي .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

31/7/2023
Ad Photo: تأجير كيا كرنفال العائلية في مصر

تأجير كيا كرنفال العائلية في مصر

(For Rent)

ايجار احدث الاشكال والموديلات من سيارات والفانات العائلية باقل تكلفة ممكنة في مصر01101727711ر, ولذلك.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

31/7/2023
Ad Photo: استئجار باص سياحي من RENT BUS

استئجار باص سياحي من RENT BUS

(For Rent)

نوفر لك ايجار فانات عائليه7 راكب مثل ايجار سياره هيونداي اتش وان, نوفر ايضا 13راكب ميكروباص سياحي بش.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

31/7/2023
ط´ط±ظƒط© ظ†ظ‚ظ„ ط³ظٹط§ط­ظٹ|ط§ظٹط¬ط§ط± ظ…ط±ط³ظٹط¯ط³ ظپظٹط§ظ†ظˆ

(For Rent)

شركة بسيوني ترافيل تقدم لكم ارخص سعر ايجار سيارة مرسيدس فيانو,مرسيدس فيانو للايجار بارخص سعر للايجا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

9,000 Pound

31/7/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار كوستر سياحي من شركه ليموزين نصار

ايجار كوستر سياحي من شركه ليموزين نصار

(For Rent)

إيجار باص مع سائق-اسعار تاجير الباصات في مصر-اسعار تاجير اتوبيسات رحلات 2021-ايجار كوستر 24 راكب بال.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

31/7/2023
Ad Photo: شركه جرين هاوس للكومباكت و الكوريان

شركه جرين هاوس للكومباكت و الكوريان

(For Sale)

كومباكت HPL ويستخدم في قواطيع الحمامات وفواصل المباول وقرص الترابيزات وقرص المطابخ وقرص المكاتب وبار.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1 Pound

31/7/2023
Ad Photo: مفرمة الخردة

مفرمة الخردة

(For Sale)

لأنك تستحق كل ما هو جيد 🤩 شركة الطاقة بتقدملك ماكينة المخلفات الصلبة اللي بتفرم (الخردة - .
Location:

Damietta - Egypt

Call

31/7/2023
