كراسي وترابيزات بلاستيك

(للبيع)
|The Turkish Egyptian Company for Plastic Industries is a pioneer in the field of manufacturing multi use plastic chairs and tables for homes, companies, factories, hotels and beaches with great tastes and colors that suit all tastes and compete with imported brands and are distinguished by their super strong durability, attractive and bright colors and their arduous use as they bear the strong heat of the sun and various weather factors المصنع والإدارة : Fac
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|يونس
|التليفون:
|01155911233
فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
|العنوان:
|Of October city -3rd Industrial Service axis 2 Rd 54 of Rd 7- Egypt, Of October city -3rd Industrial Service axis 2 Rd 54 of Rd 7- Egypt- Of October city
6 أكتوبر - مصر
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|155 جنيه
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|11/12/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2075814
اتصل