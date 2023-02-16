قطعه من كسوه الكعبه المشرفة للبيع

Ad Information
Ad Photo: قطعه من كسوه الكعبه المشرفة للبيع - in Cairo Egypt

Click on Photo to Enlarge

A piece of the covering of the Holy Kaaba made of pure silk with the name (The Compassionate, the Most Merciful), the year of manufacture 1430 AH, written with a wire of red copper plated with gold, and it still has the scent of Oud in the Holy Kaaba.
Contact The Advertiser:
Contact Name: Covering the Kaaba
Telephone: 01507771097

Kindly tell the advertiser that you're calling him using إعلانات وبس
Location: شارع ام كلثوم- Cairo
Cairo -

Egypt
Ad Information:
Price: Call
Posting Date: 4/5/2023
Ad Number: 2182662
