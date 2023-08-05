شركة نقل سياحي .ارخص ايجار ميني باص

(For Rent)

اعلانات مبوبة

New Ads

Most Viewed Ads

Change Location

Post Ad

 ▶  Your Location

Egypt (Cairo) [ Change location ]

Ad Information
Ad Photo: شركة نقل سياحي .ارخص ايجار ميني باص - in Cairo Egypt

Click on Photo to Enlarge

شركة نقل سياحي .ارخص ايجار ميني باص شركة نقل سياحي.ايجار حافلات سياحية ايجار نقل سياحي قائمة 01011322557 نقل سياحي باص سياحي ,شركة نقل سياحي ,خدمات نقل سياحي, نقل سياحي بسائق, نقل سياحي /
Contact The Advertiser:
Contact Name: gehad yahya
Telephone: 01011322557

Kindly tell the advertiser that you're calling him using إعلانات وبس
Location: اول عباس العقاد مدينة نصر- مدينة نصر
Cairo -

Egypt
Ad Information:
Price: 1,200 Pound
Posting Date: 5/8/2023
Ad Number: 2240009
Send a message to the advertiser Tell a Friend Add to Favourites
Send a message to the advertiser

More Ads Under Category:

Picture
Price
Posting Date
Ad Photo: أرخص ايجار ليموزين فى مصر - ايجار مرسيدس فيانو الفخمه - in Cairo Egypt

أرخص ايجار ليموزين فى مصر - ايجار مرسيدس فيانو الفخمه

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار سيارة فاخرة في القاهرة، فقد تكون مرسيدس فيانو موديل 2022 خيارًا رائعًا يعتبر تاجير مرسيدس فيا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

5/8/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار نقل سياحي-ايجار تويوتا هاي اس - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار نقل سياحي-ايجار تويوتا هاي اس

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

- ميكروباص سياحي للايجار اليومي باقل سعر - تأجير تويوتا هاي اس 2020 بأسعار شاملة السائق والبنزين وا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 جنيه مصري

5/8/2023
Ad Photo: شركة نقل سياحي اتوبيس مرسيدس 50 - in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحي اتوبيس مرسيدس 50

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

تقوم شركة ليموزين مصر بايجار اتوبيسات وسيارات وميكروباصات وخدمات ليموزين علي اوسع نطاق في جمهوريه مص.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

5/8/2023
Ad Photo: شركة نقل سياحي تويوتا كوستر - in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحي تويوتا كوستر

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

لذلك نعمل علي تقديم كافة الخدمات الخاصه بالنقل الجماعي ونقل الافراد وخدمات الليموزين علي اجمل مستوي .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

5/8/2023
Ad Photo: شركة نقل سياحي تويوتا هايس - in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحي تويوتا هايس

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

تتميز شركة ليموزين مصر بان لديها اسطول ضخم وهائل بايجار سيارات واتوبيسات سياحية للتنقل والسفر لاي مك.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

5/8/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار مرسيدس E200 -ترانسفير مطار - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار مرسيدس E200 -ترانسفير مطار

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار مرسيدس E200 -ترانسفير مطار ايجار مرسيدس بالسائق , 01011322557,ايجار مرسيدس,تاجير سيارات,لتأجير.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

120 Dollar

5/8/2023
Ad Photo: شركةنقل سياحي.استئجار باص مرسيدس - in Cairo Egypt

شركةنقل سياحي.استئجار باص مرسيدس

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

استئجر باص مرسيدس فئة 50راكب للرحلات الصيفيه للسفر خارج القاهرة ورحلات (مرسي علم, الاسكندريه, مرسي م.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

5/8/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار هيونداي النترا CN7 - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار هيونداي النترا CN7

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار ارخص سياره في مصر هيونداي النترا CN7 بسعر لا يقارن في مصر .هيونداي انترا الشكل الجديد في القا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

5/8/2023
Ad Photo: خدمه ليموزين مطار في مصر - in Cairo Egypt

خدمه ليموزين مطار في مصر

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار ليموزين مطار, ولذلك تستطيع استئجار اي نوع سياره لنقلك من المطار الي اي فندق او مكان او محافظه .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

5/8/2023
Ad Photo: أرخص ايجار ليموزين فى مصر _ ايجار ليموزين مطارات - in Cairo Egypt

أرخص ايجار ليموزين فى مصر _ ايجار ليموزين مطارات

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

إذا كنت تسافر بشكل متكرر ، فلا مفر من زيارة مطار القاهرة الدولي. لحسن الحظ ، تقدم شركتنا خدمات ليموز.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

5/8/2023
Ad Photo: أرخص ايجار ليموزين فى مصر _ ايجار ليموزين مطارات - in Cairo Egypt

أرخص ايجار ليموزين فى مصر _ ايجار ليموزين مطارات

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

إذا كنت تسافر بشكل متكرر ، فلا مفر من زيارة مطار القاهرة الدولي. لحسن الحظ ، تقدم شركتنا خدمات ليموز.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

5/8/2023
Ad Photo: ط§ظٹط¬ط§ط± ط³ظٹط§ط±ط§طھ ظ…ط±ط³ظٹط¯ط³ ظپظٹ ط§ظ„ظ‚ط§ظ‡ط±ط© - in Cairo Egypt

ط§ظٹط¬ط§ط± ط³ظٹط§ط±ط§طھ ظ…ط±ط³ظٹط¯ط³ ظپظٹ ط§ظ„ظ‚ط§ظ‡ط±ط©

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ليموزين مصر | ايجار ليموزين مرسيدس ايجار مرسيدس في مصر سيارات فاخمه موديل حديث بالسائق إيجار يومي ا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

4,000 Pound

5/8/2023
Ad Photo: ليموزين المطار - ايجار سيارات بالسائق من مطار القاهرة - in Cairo Egypt

ليموزين المطار - ايجار سيارات بالسائق من مطار القاهرة

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

Tourist transport company | إيجار ليموزين تتميز خدمة ليموزين مطار القاهرة شركة كايرو بالعديد من الفو.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

900 Pound

5/8/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار باص (مرسيدس_شيفورليه_يوتينج) بعروض مميزه - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار باص (مرسيدس_شيفورليه_يوتينج) بعروض مميزه

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

يمكن تأجير الباص للرحلات داخل القاهره لزياره المعالم الاثريه والاماكن الترفيهيه مع عائلتك واصدقائك ب.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

4/8/2023
Ad Photo: ط´ط±ظƒط© ظ†ظ‚ظ„ ط³ظٹط§ط­ظٹ|ط§طھظˆط¨ظٹط³ ط§طھ ظ…ط±ط³ظٹط¯ط³ - in Cairo Egypt

ط´ط±ظƒط© ظ†ظ‚ظ„ ط³ظٹط§ط­ظٹ|ط§طھظˆط¨ظٹط³ ط§طھ ظ…ط±ط³ظٹط¯ط³

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار ليموزين اتوبيس مرسيدس لرحلات لدينا سائقين علي مستوي من الكفاءة والخبرة ودراية واسعة بكافة الطر.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

4/8/2023
Classifieds powered by Galileo Site Manager ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager