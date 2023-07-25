شركة نقل سياحى-ايجار ميكروباص

(For Rent)

اعلانات مبوبة

New Ads

Most Viewed Ads

Change Location

Post Ad

 ▶  Your Location

Egypt (Cairo) [ Change location ]

Ad Information
Ad Photo: شركة نقل سياحى-ايجار ميكروباص - in Cairo Egypt

Click on Photo to Enlarge

شركة نقل سياحى-ايجار ميكروباص #ايجارميكروباص-سياحى #ايجارتويوتا -هايس #ايجاراتوبيس -سياحى #ايجارمينى باص #ايجارتويوتا كوستر #ايجارفانات عائلية #شركةنقل_سياحي بالقاهرة. Tourist #rentbus ارخص سعر #ايجارميكروباص سياحي في مصر. افضل خدمة #ايجارنقل_سياحي - مدينة نصر. #hurghadatrip #travel #rentalbus #busrental #touristtransportation سعر #ايجارباصات داخل و خارج القاهرة. For inquiries | 01099552706 – 01100092199
Contact The Advertiser:
Contact Name: tourist car
Telephone: 01014555692

Kindly tell the advertiser that you're calling him using إعلانات وبس
Location: nasrity- cairo
Cairo -

Egypt
Ad Information:
Price: 1,000 Pound
Posting Date: 25/7/2023
Ad Number: 2239514
Send a message to the advertiser Tell a Friend Add to Favourites
Send a message to the advertiser

More Ads Under Category:

Picture
Price
Posting Date
Ad Photo: ايجارليموزين - ايجار لاند كروزر بالسائق - in Cairo Egypt

ايجارليموزين - ايجار لاند كروزر بالسائق

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجارليموزين-ايجار تويوتا لاند كروزر بالسائق في القاهره 2022 ايجارليموزين-ايجار تويوتا لاند كروزر با.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

8,000 Pound

25/7/2023
Ad Photo: ايجارليموزين في مصر | مرسيدس خدمة توصيل المطار - in Cairo Egypt

ايجارليموزين في مصر | مرسيدس خدمة توصيل المطار

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

إيجار ليموزين في مصر خدمة ليموزين المطار القاهرة إيجار سيارات بالسائق من والى المطار 01101055099 اذا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

25/7/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار رنج روفر فى القاهرة - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار رنج روفر فى القاهرة

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

من تورست لايجار السيارات والنقل السياحي.تأجير رنج روفر لذلك استاجر واحدة من افخم سيارات الدفع الربا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

25/7/2023
Ad Photo: ايجارنقل سياحي في مصر | ايجار تويوتا كوستر للنقل السياحي في مصر - in Cairo Egypt

ايجارنقل سياحي في مصر | ايجار تويوتا كوستر للنقل السياحي في مصر

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

تقدم شركة ليموزين نصار خدمات تأجير الحافلات السياحية في مصر ايجار تويوتا كوستر للنقل السياحي ، بما ف.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

25/7/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار ليموزين |اتوبيس تويوتا33| - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار ليموزين |اتوبيس تويوتا33|

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار اتوبيسات مرسيدس موديل 2020/2021 للرحلات اليوميه والرحلات المدرسيه للطلاب والجامعات داخل القاهر.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

25/7/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار كيا كرنفال فى القاهرة - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار كيا كرنفال فى القاهرة

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

,ايجار سيارات بالقاهرة , ايجار سيارات مطار القاهرة , ايجار سيارات زفاف , سيارات ايجار في الاسكندرية.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

25/7/2023
Ad Photo: ايجارليموزين في مصر | هايس خدمة المطار - in Cairo Egypt

ايجارليموزين في مصر | هايس خدمة المطار

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

استئجر تويوتا هاي اس ميكروباص سياحي يكفي حتي 14 فرد لخدمات الاستقبال من مطار القاهره الدولي والتوصيل.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

25/7/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار ليموزين|مرسيدس e200 - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار ليموزين|مرسيدس e200

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

تأجير سيارات افخم الموديلات باسعار منخفقضه جدا داخل وخارج القاهره السيارات كما تقدم ليموزين ايجار ا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

25/7/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار ليموزين| تويوتا كرورلا| - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار ليموزين| تويوتا كرورلا|

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار افخم السيارات بافضل اسعار في السوق المصري حيث نوفر تاجير تويوتا كرولا للمشاوير داخل القاهرة وخ.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

25/7/2023
Ad Photo: شركة نقل سياحى-أفضل ايجار نقل سياحى فى مصر - in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحى-أفضل ايجار نقل سياحى فى مصر

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحى-أفضل ايجار نقل سياحى فى مصر #نقل سياحي #باص سياحي #خدمة نقل سياحي #نقل سياحي مع سائق .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

25/7/2023
Ad Photo: ليموزين مصر|تويوتا هايس| - in Cairo Egypt

ليموزين مصر|تويوتا هايس|

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار تويوتا هاي اس احدث موديل من شركة ليموزين مصر للنقل السياحي احدث موديلات الباصات السياحية وباسع.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

24/7/2023
Ad Photo: ظ„ظٹظ…ظˆط²ظٹظ† ظ…طµط±| ط§طھظˆط¨ظٹط³ ظ…ط±ط³ظٹط¯ط³ - in Cairo Egypt

ظ„ظٹظ…ظˆط²ظٹظ† ظ…طµط±| ط§طھظˆط¨ظٹط³ ظ…ط±ط³ظٹط¯ط³

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

باصات 50 لرحلات الصيف للايجار بالسائق يتوفر لدينا ايجار اتوبيس مرسيدس مع شركة ليموزين مصر 50 موديل .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

24/7/2023
Ad Photo: مطلوب سيارات ملاكى للايجار - in Cairo Egypt

مطلوب سيارات ملاكى للايجار

(Rent (Needed))

- in Cairo Egypt

مطلوب للعمل سيارات حديثة موديلات من 2020 الى 2023 بعقد سنوى لمدة خمس سنوات شامل الصيانة توكيل على حس.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

15,000 جنيه مصرى

24/7/2023
Ad Photo: ايجارليموزين في مصر (ايجار ليموزين لخدمات المطار) - in Cairo Egypt

ايجارليموزين في مصر (ايجار ليموزين لخدمات المطار)

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

خدمه ليموزين المطار ايجار سيارات بالسائق من والي المطار 01101055099 إذا كنت ترغب في الحصول على تجر.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

23/7/2023
Ad Photo: مطار القاهرة - ايجار سيارات المطار - in Cairo Egypt

مطار القاهرة - ايجار سيارات المطار

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ليموزين مصر لايجار سيارات المطار- ايجار سيارات من مطار القاهرة ايجار سيارات من مطار القاهرة الي ال.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

800 Pound

23/7/2023
Classifieds powered by Galileo Site Manager ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager