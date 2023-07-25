(For Rent)
|شركة نقل سياحى-ايجار ميكروباص #ايجارميكروباص-سياحى #ايجارتويوتا -هايس #ايجاراتوبيس -سياحى #ايجارمينى باص #ايجارتويوتا كوستر #ايجارفانات عائلية #شركةنقل_سياحي بالقاهرة. Tourist #rentbus ارخص سعر #ايجارميكروباص سياحي في مصر. افضل خدمة #ايجارنقل_سياحي - مدينة نصر. #hurghadatrip #travel #rentalbus #busrental #touristtransportation سعر #ايجارباصات داخل و خارج القاهرة. For inquiries | 01099552706 – 01100092199
|Contact The Advertiser:
|Contact Name:
|tourist car
|Telephone:
|01014555692
Kindly tell the advertiser that you're calling him using إعلانات وبس
|Location:
|nasrity- cairo
Cairo - Egypt
|Ad Information:
|Price:
|1,000 Pound
|Posting Date:
|25/7/2023
|Ad Number:
|2239514
8,000 Pound
1,000 Pound
1,000 Pound
1,000 Pound
1,000 Pound
1,000 Pound
1,000 Pound
1,000 Pound
1,000 Pound
1,000 Pound
1,000 Pound
1,000 Pound
15,000 جنيه مصرى
1,000 Pound
800 Pound