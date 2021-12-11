ساعة حضور وانصراف ماركة ZKTeco موديل MB20

تفاصيل الإعلان
Features: •Face Capacity: 200 •Fingerprint Capacity: 500 •ID Card Capacity: 1000 •Record Capacity: 50,000 •Communication: TCP/IP,USB-host •Standard Functions: Automatic Status Switch, Self-Service Query, DST, T9 •Input, 9 Digit User ID, Scheduled Bell, Photo ID, Lock, sensor, Exit button. •Optional: ID/Mifare Cards
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: Royal Surveillance systems
التليفون: 034850367 – 01224179788 – 01098836236

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: 13 st Sezostrees Alexandria Eygpt- محطة الرمل
الإسكندرية -

مصر
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 1 جنيه
تاريخ الإعلان: 11/12/2021
رقم الإعلان: 2114721
