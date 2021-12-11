ساعة حضور وانصراف ماركة ZKTeco موديل MB20

(للبيع)
|Features: •Face Capacity: 200 •Fingerprint Capacity: 500 •ID Card Capacity: 1000 •Record Capacity: 50,000 •Communication: TCP/IP,USB-host •Standard Functions: Automatic Status Switch, Self-Service Query, DST, T9 •Input, 9 Digit User ID, Scheduled Bell, Photo ID, Lock, sensor, Exit button. •Optional: ID/Mifare Cards
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|Royal Surveillance systems
|التليفون:
|034850367 – 01224179788 – 01098836236
|العنوان:
|13 st Sezostrees Alexandria Eygpt- محطة الرمل
الإسكندرية - مصر
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|1 جنيه
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|11/12/2021
|رقم الإعلان:
|2114721
