جهاز حضور وانصراف ماركة ZK Teco موديل MB560-VL

(للبيع)

تفاصيل الإعلان
Features: •Linux-Based Hybrid Biometric •Time & Attendance and Access Control Terminal •with Visible Light Facial Recognition •Display 2.8-inch TFT Screen •Face Capacity 3,000 •Fingerprint Capacity 3,000 •Card Capacity 10,000 (Optional) •Transactions 100,000 •Communication TCP/IP,USB Host •Speedy Recognition
الإسم: Royal Surveillance systems
التليفون: 034850367 – 01224179788 – 01098836236

العنوان: 13 st Sezostrees Alexandria Eygpt- محطة الرمل
الإسكندرية -

مصر
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 23/11/2021
رقم الإعلان: 2112450
