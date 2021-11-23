جهاز حضور وانصراف ماركة ZK Teco موديل MB560-VL

(للبيع)
|Features: •Linux-Based Hybrid Biometric •Time & Attendance and Access Control Terminal •with Visible Light Facial Recognition •Display 2.8-inch TFT Screen •Face Capacity 3,000 •Fingerprint Capacity 3,000 •Card Capacity 10,000 (Optional) •Transactions 100,000 •Communication TCP/IP,USB Host •Speedy Recognition
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|Royal Surveillance systems
|التليفون:
|034850367 – 01224179788 – 01098836236
|العنوان:
|13 st Sezostrees Alexandria Eygpt- محطة الرمل
الإسكندرية - مصر
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|23/11/2021
|رقم الإعلان:
|2112450
