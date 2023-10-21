توريد وتركيب جبس بورد

(For Sale)

Ad Information
Ad Photo: توريد وتركيب جبس بورد - in Cairo Egypt

توريد وتركيب الالواح الجبسية والبلاطات الاسقف المعلقة الخاصة بالشقق والمكاتب والمحلات والسوبرماركت والاماكن الادرية والمصانع والشركات 01066561274/ الاتصال
Contact The Advertiser:
Contact Name: ahmed
Telephone: +20201066561274

Kindly tell the advertiser that you're calling him using إعلانات وبس
Location: - giza
Cairo -

Egypt
Ad Information:
Price: 160 Pound
Posting Date: 22/10/2023
Ad Number: 2246791
