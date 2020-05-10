بمناسبة شهر رمضان الكريم جهاز حضور وانصراف ماركة ZKTECO موديل K40

(للبيع)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

مصر (الإسكندرية) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: بمناسبة شهر رمضان الكريم جهاز حضور وانصراف ماركة ZKTECO موديل K40 - في الإسكندرية مصر

إضغط على الصورة لتكبيرها

Features: •Fingerprint Capacity: 1000 •ID Card Capacity:1000 •Record Capacity: 80,000 •Communication: TCP/IP,USB Host •Other function: Build-in battery,Simple access •control, SSR Report,2.8inch display
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: Royal Surveillance systems
التليفون: 034850367 – 01224179788 – 01098836236

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: 13 st Sezostrees Alexandria Egypt- محطة الرمل
الإسكندرية -

مصر
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 10/5/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2059181
data-full-width-responsive="true"
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

المزيد من الإعلانات تحت قسم:

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: عروض خاصة جدا لشهر رمضان على أجهزة الحضور والانصراف LX50 - في الإسكندرية مصر

10 جنيه

10/5/2020
صورة الاعلان: بمناسبة شهر رمضان الكريم أجهزة حضور وانصراف ماركة ZKTECOموديلX628-TC - في الإسكندرية مصر

بمناسبة شهر رمضان الكريم أجهزة حضور وانصراف ماركة ZKTECOموديلX628-TC

(للبيع)

- في الإسكندرية مصر

تتشرف شركة Royal Surveillance systems المتخصصة في جميع أنظمة الاتصالات و الأنظمة الأمنية ولديها خبرا.
العنوان:

الإسكندرية - مصر

1 جنيه

10/5/2020
صورة الاعلان: بمناسبة شهر رمضان الكريم جهاز حضور وانصراف ماركة ZKTECO موديل K40 - في الإسكندرية مصر

بمناسبة شهر رمضان الكريم جهاز حضور وانصراف ماركة ZKTECO موديل K40

(للبيع)

- في الإسكندرية مصر

يسر شركة Royal Surveillance systems المتخصصة في جميع أنظمة الاتصالات و الأنظمة الأمنية ولديها خبراء .
العنوان:

الإسكندرية - مصر

اتصل

10/5/2020
صورة الاعلان: عروض خاصة جدا لشهر رمضان على أجهزة الحضور والانصراف LX50 - في الإسكندرية مصر

عروض خاصة جدا لشهر رمضان على أجهزة الحضور والانصراف LX50

(للبيع)

- في الإسكندرية مصر

تقدم شركة Royal Surveillance systems المتخصصة في جميع أنظمة الاتصالات و الأنظمة الأمنية ولديها خبراء.
العنوان:

الإسكندرية - مصر

اتصل

10/5/2020
صورة الاعلان: بمناسبة شهر رمضان الكريم جهاز حضور وانصراف ماركة ZKTECO موديل K30 - في الإسكندرية مصر

بمناسبة شهر رمضان الكريم جهاز حضور وانصراف ماركة ZKTECO موديل K30

(للبيع)

- في الإسكندرية مصر

بمناسبة شهر رمضان الكريم جهاز حضور وانصراف ماركة ZKTECO موديل K30 يسر شركة Royal Surveillance syste.
العنوان:

الإسكندرية - مصر

اتصل

7/5/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
    إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

    هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager