بسعر مغري جهاز كومبيوتر All in one وارد الخارج

جهاز أسوس ألل إن وان إستخدام خفيف جدا بدون أي خدوش Zen AiO Pro Z240IC Intel® Core™ i7 Processor. 6 Gen Intel Inside, Extraordinary Performance Outside. glorious 4K/UHD* (3840 x 2160) IPS 10-point multi-touch display that not only s lifelike colors and wide 178° viewing angles. 32 GB Ram Full Touch Screen Masive 6 Speaker Sound Optional Intel® RealSense™ camera puts you in control Nvidea GTX 960 Graphic Card + Intel HD 530 Graphic Card Windows 10