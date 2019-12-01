بسعر مغري جهاز كومبيوتر All in one وارد الخارج

(للبيع)

صورة الاعلان: بسعر مغري جهاز كومبيوتر All in one وارد الخارج - في القاهرة مصر

جهاز أسوس ألل إن وان إستخدام خفيف جدا بدون أي خدوش Zen AiO Pro Z240IC Intel® Core™ i7 Processor. 6 Gen Intel Inside, Extraordinary Performance Outside. glorious 4K/UHD* (3840 x 2160) IPS 10-point multi-touch display that not only s lifelike colors and wide 178° viewing angles. 32 GB Ram Full Touch Screen Masive 6 Speaker Sound Optional Intel® RealSense™ camera puts you in control Nvidea GTX 960 Graphic Card + Intel HD 530 Graphic Card Windows 10
الإسم: نهير
التليفون: 01002002127

العنوان: مدينة نصر - القاهرة - مصر- مدينة نصر
القاهرة -

مصر
السعر: 25,000 جنيه
تاريخ الإعلان: 24/12/2019
رقم الإعلان: 2046498
