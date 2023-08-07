ايجار نقل سياحى- ايجار تويوتا هايس لرحلات الصيف

(For Rent)

Ad Information
Ad Photo: ايجار نقل سياحى- ايجار تويوتا هايس لرحلات الصيف - in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحى -استئجار تويوتا هاي اس 2022 -ميكروباص للرحلات ايجار نقل سياحى فى مصر #ارخص نقل سياحي للايجار في مصر #ايجار باص رحلات #اسعار تاجير النقل السياحي في مصر #نقل سياحي #ايجار باصات #تاجير باص #ايجار اتوبيس #summer travel with Tourist Rent Bus #Tourist Bus Rental because we are always ready for any transportation all over Egypt; Airport Transportation service.✔️ Transportation service.✔️ For inquiries | 01099552706 – 01100092199
Contact The Advertiser:
Contact Name: ايجار نقل سياحى- ايجار تويوتا هايس لرحلات الصيف
Telephone: 01100092199

Location: Nasrcity- cairo
Cairo -

Egypt
Ad Information:
Price: 1,000 Pound
Posting Date: 7/8/2023
Ad Number: 2240130
Ad Photo: ايجار ليموزين المطار - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار ليموزين المطار

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

هيواندي اتش وان سيارة حديثة وجديدة ومحببة لدي جميع الجماهير مصري او عربي او اجنبي . سيارات ليموزين.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

850 Pound

7/8/2023
Ad Photo: شركة نقل سياحي |ايجار ميني باص - in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحي |ايجار ميني باص

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحي |ايجار ميني باص ايجار نقل سياحي , ايجار حافلات سياحية ,نقل سياحي,شركة نقل سياحي ,افضل.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,200 Pound

7/8/2023
Ad Photo: شركة نقل سياحي ايجار ميني باص 33راكب - in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحي ايجار ميني باص 33راكب

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحي ايجار ميني باص 33 راكب ايجار ميني باص,ايجار ميني باص 25 راكب,ايجار باص سياحي,ايجار با.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

7/8/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار سياره كيا سبورتاج - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار سياره كيا سبورتاج

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ارخص ايجار سيارات في مصر ايجار كيا سبورتاج ايجار كيا سبورتاج مصر,إيجار كيا سبورتاج,ايجار كيا سبورتا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

7/8/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار ليموزين مطارات فى مصر - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار ليموزين مطارات فى مصر

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

تعتبر خدمة ايجار ليموزين مطار القاهرة واحدة من الخدمات الرائعة التي تقدمها شركة ليموزين BEDAYA للمسا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

7/8/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار سيارات فى مصر - ايجار جيب جراند شيروكى 2023 - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار سيارات فى مصر - ايجار جيب جراند شيروكى 2023

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

يعتبر ايجار جراند شيروكي من السيارات الرياضية متعددة الاستخدامات التي تجمع بين الأداء والراحة والأنا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

7/8/2023
(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

تأجير افخم وأشيك ايجار سياره مرسيدس ليموزين في مصر, مرسيدس ليموزين e200 للايجار بأرخص الاسعار في ال.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,750 Pound

7/8/2023
Ad Photo: شركة نقل سياحي|اتوبيس شفروليه 33 ارخص الاسعار| - in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحي|اتوبيس شفروليه 33 ارخص الاسعار|

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

مطلوب ميكروباص للايجار بالسائق, ميكروباص تويوتا رحلات للايجار, ايجار نقل سياحي شركات نقل سياحي تأجير.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

7/8/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار اتش وان العائليه 7 راكب - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار اتش وان العائليه 7 راكب

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار اتش وان السياره العائليه اتش وان تسع حتي 7 راكب سياره لكل العائلات بالتالي .الفان العائلي اتش .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

6/8/2023
Ad Photo: ارخص ايجار سيارات فى مصر - ايجار تويوتا هاى اس الشكل الجديد - in Cairo Egypt

ارخص ايجار سيارات فى مصر - ايجار تويوتا هاى اس الشكل الجديد

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار تويوتا هاي اس ميكروباص رحلات باليوم ارخص ايجار تويوتا هاي اس في القاهرة احدث موديلات ايجار توي.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

6/8/2023
Ad Photo: إيجار باص ميتسوبيشي 28 للرحلات العائليه. - in Cairo Egypt

إيجار باص ميتسوبيشي 28 للرحلات العائليه.

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

تقدم شركه ليموزين نصار ايجار باصات ميتسوبيشي 28 راكب للرحلات العائليه والرحلات الجماعيه مع العائله و.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

6/8/2023
Ad Photo: تويوتا كوستر 24 راكب موديل 2021 .لرحلات عائليه مميزة - in Cairo Egypt

تويوتا كوستر 24 راكب موديل 2021 .لرحلات عائليه مميزة

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

للقيام باقوى الرحلات ولتستمتع باجازة مميزة – من اجلك ومن اجل عائلتك وبالتالى لزيارة اماكن سياحيه م.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

6/8/2023
(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحي في مصر - نقل سياحي شركة نقل سياحي حجز #ليموزين #السيارات- Cairo Internationa Airpo.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

850 Pound

6/8/2023
(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ليموزين المطار - شركة نقل سياحي حجز #ليموزين #السيارات- Cairo Internationa Airport -ارقي خدمة ليموز.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

850 Pound

6/8/2023
Ad Photo: شركة نقل سياحي |ياقل الاسعار اتوبيس شفروليه33| - in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحي |ياقل الاسعار اتوبيس شفروليه33|

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

شركة ليموزين مصر يمكنك استئجار اتوبيس 33 مكيف وكراسي مريحه وشاشه عرض وسائقين محترفين ومواعيد ثابته ب.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

6/8/2023
