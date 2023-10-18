ايجار ليموزين -Alquiler de limusinas

ايجار ليموزين -Alquiler de limusinas

اصعد إلى مستوى جديد من الراحة والفخامة في رحلتك إلى ومن المطار مع خدمة إيجار ليموزين المطار من شركة #ليموزين_نصار ! Step up to a new level of comfort and luxury on your flight to and from the airport with limousine airport rental service from Limousine Nassar! للحجز والاستفسار، اتصل بنا على: [01101055099]
Contact Name: ايجار سيارات
Telephone: 01119920103

Location: 7ش- محمد حسن الجمل- عباس العقاد- مدينة نصر- مدينه نصر
Cairo -

Egypt
Price: 1,000 Pound
Posting Date: 18/10/2023
Ad Number: 2246534
