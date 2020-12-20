البحث عن عمل

(فرصة عمل)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

مصر (القاهرة) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
Dear Sir, I am very interested in applying to oversee all mechanical and with all installation details, testing each handing over to customer, operating and maintaining as well. Please take some time to review the attached application documents. Certificate of Experience It will be a pleasure to hear from you soon to discuss this exciting thing job opportunity sincerely I have experience as a consultant at Installing windmills Installing gas stations and oil refineries Installation of phosp
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: صفوت عزيز
التليفون: 00201211545026

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: ciaro, Egypt- ciaro
القاهرة -

مصر
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 28/12/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2077790
data-full-width-responsive="true"
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

المزيد من الإعلانات تحت قسم:

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: عاجل مطلوب لمجموعه هندسيه كبري - في القاهرة مصر

عاجل مطلوب لمجموعه هندسيه كبري

(فرصة عمل)

- في القاهرة مصر

عاجل مطلوب لمجموعه هندسيه كبري لفروعها بالرياض ومكه والقصيم مهندسين ميكانيكا تصميم مهندسين ميكانيكا .
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

1 ريال

20/12/2020
صورة الاعلان: عاجل مطلوب لكبري شركات المقاولات - في القاهرة مصر

عاجل مطلوب لكبري شركات المقاولات

(فرصة عمل)

- في القاهرة مصر

عاجل مطلوب لكبري شركات المقاولات بالرياض مندوبين مبيعات خبره لا تقل عن ( 2 - 3 سنوات ) لجذب المشاري.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

1 جنيه

16/12/2020
صورة الاعلان: عاجل مطلوب لمجموعه هندسيه كبري - في القاهرة مصر

عاجل مطلوب لمجموعه هندسيه كبري

(فرصة عمل)

- في القاهرة مصر

عاجل مطلوب لمجموعه هندسيه كبري لفروعها بالرياض ومكه والقصيم مهندسين ميكانيكا تصميم مهندسين ميكانيكا .
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

1 جنيه

9/12/2020
صورة الاعلان: عاجل مطلوب لمجموعه هندسيه كبري - في القاهرة مصر

عاجل مطلوب لمجموعه هندسيه كبري

(فرصة عمل)

- في القاهرة مصر

عاجل مطلوب لمجموعه هندسيه كبري لفروعها بالرياض ومكه والقصيم مهندسين ميكانيكا تصميم مهندسين ميكانيكا .
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

1 جنيه

7/12/2020
صورة الاعلان: مطلوب مهندسين زراعة خبرة في الصور الزراعية - في القاهرة مصر

مطلوب مهندسين زراعة خبرة في الصور الزراعية

(فرصة عمل)

- في القاهرة مصر

مطلوب مهندسين زراعة خبرة لاتقل عن 5 سنوات في الصوب الزراعية واشجار الفواكه ترسل السير الذاتية علي ال.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

4,000 ريال

6/12/2020
صورة الاعلان: مهندس ميكانيكا للسعوديه - في القاهرة مصر

مهندس ميكانيكا للسعوديه

(مطلوب)

- في القاهرة مصر

★ #عاجل مطلوب مهندس ميكانيكا مكتب فني (تصميم وتسعير) للسعودية ★ #للتعاقد_الفوري مهندسين .
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

5/12/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
صورة الاعلان: مهندس ميكانيكا للسعوديه - في القاهرة مصر

مهندس ميكانيكا للسعوديه

(فرصة عمل)

- في القاهرة مصر

★ #عاجل مطلوب مهندس ميكانيكا مكتب فني (تصميم وتسعير) للسعودية ★ #للتعاقد_الفوري مهندسين .
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

5/12/2020
صورة الاعلان: مهندس اختبارات معمل وتربه - في القاهرة مصر

مهندس اختبارات معمل وتربه

(فرصة عمل)

- في القاهرة مصر

★ #عاجل مطلوب مهندس مدني (مواد وتربة) للسعودية ★ #للتعاقد_الفوري مهندسين مدني (مواد وترب.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

23/11/2020
صورة الاعلان: مطلوب مهندس معماري خبرة - في القاهرة مصر

مطلوب مهندس معماري خبرة

(فرصة عمل)

- في القاهرة مصر

مطلوب للعمل في المملكة العربية السعودية مهندس معماري خبرة لا تقل عن 5 سنوات متواصلة للعمل لدي مكتب ا.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

5,000 ريال

19/11/2020
صورة الاعلان: مطلوب مهندس مدني خبرة بالتصميم والاشراف - في القاهرة مصر

مطلوب مهندس مدني خبرة بالتصميم والاشراف

(فرصة عمل)

- في القاهرة مصر

مطلوب للعمل في المملكة العربية السعودية مهندس مدني خبرة في التصميم والاشراف خبرة لا تقل عن 5 سنوات م.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

5,000 ريال

19/11/2020
صورة الاعلان: عاجل مطلوب لمجموعه هندسيه كبري لفروعها بالرياض ومكه والقصيم - في القاهرة مصر

عاجل مطلوب لمجموعه هندسيه كبري لفروعها بالرياض ومكه والقصيم

(فرصة عمل)

- في القاهرة مصر

عاجل مطلوب لمجموعه هندسيه كبري لفروعها بالرياض ومكه والقصيم - مهندسين ميكانيكا تصميم (وتبريد وتكييف.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

18/11/2020
صورة الاعلان: مطلوب مهندسه - في القاهرة مصر

مطلوب مهندسه

(فرصة عمل)

- في القاهرة مصر

تعلن شركة نايل جيت للأبواب الأتوماتيك عن طلبها لمهندسات مكتب فنى ولكن العمل من المنزل وتكون خبره ببر.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

26/10/2020
صورة الاعلان: عاجل مطلوب لمجموعه هندسيه كبري لفروعها بالرياض ومكه والقصيم - في القاهرة مصر

عاجل مطلوب لمجموعه هندسيه كبري لفروعها بالرياض ومكه والقصيم

(فرصة عمل)

- في القاهرة مصر

عاجل مطلوب لمجموعه هندسيه كبري لفروعها بالرياض ومكه والقصيم مهندسين ميكانيكا تصميم مهندسين ميكانيكا .
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

1 ريال

20/10/2020
صورة الاعلان: مطلوب مهندس زراعي - في القاهرة مصر

مطلوب مهندس زراعي

(فرصة عمل)

- في القاهرة مصر

مطلوب للعمل بالسعوديه مهندس زراعي خبره للتواصل برجاء ارسال السيره الذاتيه ع الواتس 01023105426.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

6,000 ريال

18/10/2020
صورة الاعلان: مطلوب مهندس زراعي - في القاهرة مصر

مطلوب مهندس زراعي

(فرصة عمل)

- في القاهرة مصر

مطلوب مهندس زراعي خبره لاتقل عن 10 سنوات للعمل بالسعوديه براتب مجزي وسكن واقامه للتواصل برجاء ارسال .
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

5,000 ريال

15/10/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager