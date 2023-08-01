أرخص ايجار نقل سياحى فى مصر-Toyota Rental تويوتا كوستر للايجار فى مدينة نصر

(For Rent)
|شركة نقل سياحى -Tourist transport company #ايجار فانات -ليموزين مطار #ايجار باصات سياحية #أفضل استقبال مطارات فى مصر #أحدث موديلات باصات النقل السياحى فى مصر #أحدث سيارات ليموزين من شركة تورست #عروض وخصومات على خدمات الليموزين #renting cars of the latest model at reasonable prices for everyone, rental cars that can receive you To and from the airport at #the lowest cost and the fastest possible service. For inquiries | 01099552706 – 01100092199
|Contact The Advertiser:
|Contact Name:
|ايجار أرخص سيارات هاى ليموزين فى القاهرة
|Telephone:
|01100092199
|Location:
|Nasrcity- cairo
Cairo - Egypt
|Ad Information:
|Price:
|1,000 Pound
|Posting Date:
|1/8/2023
|Ad Number:
|2239840
