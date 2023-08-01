أرخص ايجار نقل سياحى فى مصر-Toyota Rental تويوتا كوستر للايجار فى مدينة نصر

(For Rent)

Ad Photo: أرخص ايجار نقل سياحى فى مصر-Toyota Rental تويوتا كوستر للايجار فى مدينة نصر - in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحى -Tourist transport company #ايجار فانات -ليموزين مطار #ايجار باصات سياحية #أفضل استقبال مطارات فى مصر #أحدث موديلات باصات النقل السياحى فى مصر #أحدث سيارات ليموزين من شركة تورست #عروض وخصومات على خدمات الليموزين #renting cars of the latest model at reasonable prices for everyone, rental cars that can receive you To and from the airport at #the lowest cost and the fastest possible service. For inquiries | 01099552706 – 01100092199
Contact Name: ايجار أرخص سيارات هاى ليموزين فى القاهرة
Telephone: 01100092199

Location: Nasrcity- cairo
Cairo -

Egypt
Price: 1,000 Pound
Posting Date: 1/8/2023
Ad Number: 2239840
Ad Photo: شركة نقل سياحي|ايجار تويوتا هاي اس الغردقة - in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحي|ايجار تويوتا هاي اس الغردقة

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار ميكروباص تووينتا هاي اس الغردقة ايجار ميكروباص نقل سياحي داخل القاهرة تأجير ميكروباصات سياحي.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

2,700 Pound

1/8/2023
Ad Photo: ط´ط±ظƒط© ظ†ظ‚ظ„ ط³ظٹط§ط­ظٹ|ط§طھظˆط¨ظٹط³ ط§طھ ظ…ط±ط³ظٹط¯ط³ - in Cairo Egypt

ط´ط±ظƒط© ظ†ظ‚ظ„ ط³ظٹط§ط­ظٹ|ط§طھظˆط¨ظٹط³ ط§طھ ظ…ط±ط³ظٹط¯ط³

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

تقدم شركة لموزين مصر عروض مميزة لايجار افخم اتوبيسات النقل الجماعي مرسيدس كما تتميز بعدد مقاعد كبير.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

1/8/2023
Ad Photo: شركة نقل سياحى -ايجار ليموزين مطار -ايجار حافلات للرحلات السياحية - in Cairo Egypt

شركة نقل سياحى -ايجار ليموزين مطار -ايجار حافلات للرحلات السياحية

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

نقل سياحي | شركه نقل سياحي | Tourist bus #شركة نقل سياحى-ايجار باصات سياحية #افضل نقل سياحي في مصر #.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

1/8/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار اتوبيس نقل سياحي - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار اتوبيس نقل سياحي

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار اتوبيس 50 راكب رحلات دهب و شرم كما نوفر لك باصات مرسيدس 50 فرد مجهزه ومعقمه بالكامل ونوفر ايضا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

2,000 Pound

1/8/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار نقل سياحي| اتوبيسات مرسيدس سياحيه| - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار نقل سياحي| اتوبيسات مرسيدس سياحيه|

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار ليموزين مصر اتويس سياحي استمتع استئجار اتوبيس لرحلتك او مدرستك او شركتك للسفر والتنقل الجماعي .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

31/7/2023
Ad Photo: تأجير كيا كرنفال العائلية في مصر - in Cairo Egypt

تأجير كيا كرنفال العائلية في مصر

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار احدث الاشكال والموديلات من سيارات والفانات العائلية باقل تكلفة ممكنة في مصر01101727711ر, ولذلك.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

31/7/2023
Ad Photo: استئجار باص سياحي من RENT BUS - in Cairo Egypt

استئجار باص سياحي من RENT BUS

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

نوفر لك ايجار فانات عائليه7 راكب مثل ايجار سياره هيونداي اتش وان, نوفر ايضا 13راكب ميكروباص سياحي بش.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

31/7/2023
Ad Photo: ط´ط±ظƒط© ظ†ظ‚ظ„ ط³ظٹط§ط­ظٹ|ط§ظٹط¬ط§ط± ظ…ط±ط³ظٹط¯ط³ ظپظٹط§ظ†ظˆ - in Cairo Egypt

ط´ط±ظƒط© ظ†ظ‚ظ„ ط³ظٹط§ط­ظٹ|ط§ظٹط¬ط§ط± ظ…ط±ط³ظٹط¯ط³ ظپظٹط§ظ†ظˆ

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

شركة بسيوني ترافيل تقدم لكم ارخص سعر ايجار سيارة مرسيدس فيانو,مرسيدس فيانو للايجار بارخص سعر للايجا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

9,000 Pound

31/7/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار كوستر سياحي من شركه ليموزين نصار - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار كوستر سياحي من شركه ليموزين نصار

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

إيجار باص مع سائق-اسعار تاجير الباصات في مصر-اسعار تاجير اتوبيسات رحلات 2021-ايجار كوستر 24 راكب بال.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

31/7/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار تويوتا كوستر باص 22راكب فى القاهرة - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار تويوتا كوستر باص 22راكب فى القاهرة

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار كوستر,ايجار تويوتا كوستر,ايجار باص كوستر,ايجار اتوبيس كوستر,ايجار باصات كوستر,كوستر للايجار في.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

30/7/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار تويوتا كوستر باص 22راكب فى القاهرة - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار تويوتا كوستر باص 22راكب فى القاهرة

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار كوستر,ايجار تويوتا كوستر,ايجار باص كوستر,ايجار اتوبيس كوستر,ايجار باصات كوستر,كوستر للايجار في.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

30/7/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار تويوتا كوستر باص 22راكب فى القاهرة - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار تويوتا كوستر باص 22راكب فى القاهرة

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار كوستر,ايجار تويوتا كوستر,ايجار باص كوستر,ايجار اتوبيس كوستر,ايجار باصات كوستر,كوستر للايجار في.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

30/7/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار تويوتا هايس 14 راكب فى القاهرة - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار تويوتا هايس 14 راكب فى القاهرة

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار باصات , ايجار باصات , ايجار باصات , ايجار باصات في مصر , ايجار باصات , ايجار باصات سياحية , اي.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

30/7/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار نيسان باترول فى القاهرة - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار نيسان باترول فى القاهرة

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

تأجير نيسان باترولالطراز الجديد تعتبر سيارة نيسان باترول من أفخم السيارات عالميا التي ترضي جميع الأذ.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

30/7/2023
Ad Photo: ايجارليموزين سيارة كابورليه - in Cairo Egypt

ايجارليموزين سيارة كابورليه

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

سيارات مرسيدس كابورليه للتاجير للمناسبات السعيده والافراح حيث انها سياره تتمتع بشكل رائع ومبهر على ا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

30/7/2023
