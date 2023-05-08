أرخص ايجار نقل سياحى فى مصر | ايجار اتوبيسات مرسيدس 50 للجولات السياحيه فى

Ad Information
– للاستفسار | 01094956302 – 01028362124 =
Contact The Advertiser:
Contact Name: tourist car
Telephone: 01094956302

Kindly tell the advertiser that you're calling him using إعلانات وبس
Location: https://web.facebook.com/touristbuseg/?ref=pages_y- cairo
Cairo -

Egypt
Ad Information:
Price: 1,000 Pound
Posting Date: 9/5/2023
Ad Number: 2186059
More Ads Under Category:

Ad Photo: إيجار سيارات (suv) إيجار هيونداي توسان - in Cairo Egypt

إيجار سيارات (suv) إيجار هيونداي توسان

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

يعتبر إيجار السيارات من الخدمات الهامة التي تلبي احتياجات العديد من الأفراد والشركات01101727711. ومن.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,200 Pound

8/5/2023
Ad Photo: إيجار جيب شيروكي في القاهرة - in Cairo Egypt

إيجار جيب شيروكي في القاهرة

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

إيجار جيب شيروكي في القاهرة تعتبر القاهرة واحدة من أهم المدن السياحية في مصر، وتتميز بالعديد من المع.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,500 Pound

8/5/2023
Ad Photo: ط£ط±ط®طµ ط§ظٹط¬ط§ط± ظ†ظ‚ظ„ ط³ظٹط§ط­ظ‰ ظپظ‰ ظ…طµط± -ط§ظٹط¬ط§ط± ظƒظٹط§ ظƒط±ظ†ظپط§ظ„ ظپط§ظ† ط¹ط§ط¦ظ„ظ‰ ظپظ‰ ط§ظ„ظ‚ط§ظ‡ط±ط© - in Cairo Egypt

ط£ط±ط®طµ ط§ظٹط¬ط§ط± ظ†ظ‚ظ„ ط³ظٹط§ط­ظ‰ ظپظ‰ ظ…طµط± -ط§ظٹط¬ط§ط± ظƒظٹط§ ظƒط±ظ†ظپط§ظ„ ظپط§ظ† ط¹ط§ط¦ظ„ظ‰ ظپظ‰ ط§ظ„ظ‚ط§ظ‡ط±ط©

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

اجر الآن! أفضل اسعار ايجار كيا كارنافال بمصر وتمتع بافضل خدمة تاجير سيارة مع تورست كار أمان غير مسبو.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

8/5/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار جميع انواع الباصات من شركه ليموزين نصار - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار جميع انواع الباصات من شركه ليموزين نصار

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ارخص شركه ايجار نقل سياحي ايجار جميع انواع الباصات ( هيونداي اتش وان – تويوتا هاي اس – كوستر – باص .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

8/5/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار جيب جراند شيروكي في القاهره - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار جيب جراند شيروكي في القاهره

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار سياره جيب جراند شيروكي في القاهره استأجر سياره جيب شيروكي مع سائق او بدون سائق اذا كانت مده ا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

3,000 Pound

8/5/2023
Ad Photo: إيجار مرسيدس بنز لحفلات الزفاف - in Cairo Egypt

إيجار مرسيدس بنز لحفلات الزفاف

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

يُعد الزفاف من أهم المناسبات التي يحرص الجميع على إنجازها بأفضل الطرق الممكنة01101727711، ولأن السيا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

2,000 Pound

8/5/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار ميني فان 7 راكب - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار ميني فان 7 راكب

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار هيونداي اتش وان 7 افراد للرحلات وخدمات ليموزين المطار 01119920103 استأجر هيونداي اتش وان لرحلا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,800 Pound

6/5/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار جميع انواع السيارات المرسيدس - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار جميع انواع السيارات المرسيدس

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار سياره مرسيدس مع السائق في القاهره لجميع خدمات الليموزين في القاهره 01119920103 استأجر سياره مر.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

3,500 Pound

6/5/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار رنج روفر سبورت في القاهره - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار رنج روفر سبورت في القاهره

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار سياره رانج روفر في القاهره مع سائق لجميع التحركات والتنقلات 01119920103 استأجر اقوي سياره سبور.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

6,000 Pound

6/5/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار ميني باص تويوتا كوستر للرحلات - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار ميني باص تويوتا كوستر للرحلات

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار باص تويوتا كوستر السياحي في القاهره لجميع الرحلات 01119920103 ايجار باص تويوتا كوستر 24 فرد س.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

2,200 Pound

4/5/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار سياره تويوتا فورتشنر بافضل سعر - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار سياره تويوتا فورتشنر بافضل سعر

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار سياره تويوتا فورتشنر من شركه ليموزين نصار 01119920103 بارخص الاسعار استأجر افخم سياره دفع ربا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

3,000 Pound

4/5/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار مرسيدس c class - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار مرسيدس c class

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار سياره مرسيدس سي 180 في القاهره مع سائق 01119920103 ايجار سياره مرسيدس فخمه ليموزين مع السائق ل.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

3,000 Pound

4/5/2023
Ad Photo: The cheapest tourist transport rental in Egypt- ايجار فان- هيونداى اتش وان - in Cairo Egypt

The cheapest tourist transport rental in Egypt- ايجار فان- هيونداى اتش وان

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

تاجير هيونداى اتش وان لرحلات العائلات باسعار مميزة ؛اجر اتش وان 7 راكب للرحلات العائلية والسفر الي ج.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

4/5/2023
Ad Photo: ايجار هيونداى اتش وان 7 راكب فى القاهرة - in Cairo Egypt

ايجار هيونداى اتش وان 7 راكب فى القاهرة

(For Sale)

- in Cairo Egypt

تاجير هيونداى اتش وان لرحلات العائلات باسعار مميزة ؛اجر اتش وان 7 راكب ايجار اتش وان 7 راكب للرحلات .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

1,000 Pound

3/5/2023
Ad Photo: تاجير اتش وان بالسائق 7 فرد - in Cairo Egypt

تاجير اتش وان بالسائق 7 فرد

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

ايجار سيارات h1 في مصر :01102106655 ايجار سيارات h1 في مصر احجز رحلتك و متشلش هم التنقل مع ليموزين م.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

700 Pound

3/5/2023
