Budgeting & Costing Manager

تفاصيل الإعلان
a.BBA graduates from one of the well-known Egyptian university (before 2005) b.Grade minimum “good/above 65%” c.Studying CMA will be bonus d.At least 10 years’ experience, five of them at least in the same position e.Industrial background is a must
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: شركة صناعية كبرى
التليفون: 01066651366

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: - 6 أكتوبر
6 أكتوبر -

مصر
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 2/1/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2047406
